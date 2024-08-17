The Ogun Police Command says it has arrested one Adekunle Adebajo over his alleged involvement in the killing of a member of a suspected rival cult group in Ijebu Ode.
The spokesperson of the command, Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta and made available to reporters on Saturday.
Ms Odutola stated that a concerned citizen made a distress call to the Divisional Police Station, Igbeba, on 12 August, and reported that rival cults fought each other, where the deceased, called ‘Mosquito’, “was shot, macheted, and his left hand severed and taken away by his killers”.
Ms Odutola added that, Adebajo, popularly called “Kunle Polly”, who was suspected to be one of the killers of Mosquito, was arrested at 12:03a.m. in his hideout at Isiwo, Ijebu.
She explained that credible information was provided by the public that enabled the police to track the fleeing suspects’ hideout.
“Upon receiving this information, a team of detectives promptly mobilised and took action by moving to the location, where one suspect, Adekunle Adebajo, aka Kunle Polly, 34, was apprehended.
“During interrogation, Kunle Polly admitted to being a member of the Eiye confraternity.
“This prompted a search to be conducted at his residence, leading to the recovery of a Beretta pistol with six live rounds of ammunition, two UTC axes, and charms.
“Investigation is ongoing to unravel the pattern of severing left hand of their victims, and to arrest other criminals that fled the hideout,” Odutola stated.
According to her, the suspect is presently undergoing preliminary investigation in Igbeba Division, Ijebu Ode.
“The Commissioner of Police , Abiodun Alamutu, has reassured the people that the era of cultism in Isiwo Ijebu Community had gone.
“Alamutu promised that the remaining suspects would be brought to justice for their crimes.
