Media experts and human rights activists have highlighted some key strategies for improved reporting on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in Nigeria that can significantly enhance societal understanding and ensure justice for victims.

They urged journalists to avoid sensationalism in their stories and input of personal biases, saying doing so could likely distort the reality of the situation.

They also called for the use of appropriate language in reporting cases of sexual violence for sensitivity, accuracy and respect for the victims.

The experts made this call during a two-day workshop on understanding sexual and gender-based violence in private and public spaces, particularly in tertiary institutions.

The event which was titled: “Training for the Media and Legal Frameworks to Address Sexual Institutions in Nigeria,” was organised by Alliances for Africa (AFA), a non-profit advocating for human rights, in partnership with the Imo State Committee on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (ISCEVAWG) and Co-Impact.

The event focused on equipping media professionals with a thorough understanding of SGBV as a human rights issue, along with best practices for reporting and addressing sexual harassment.

It also aimed to enhance the media’s knowledge of the national and legal frameworks for combating sexual harassment in tertiary institutions across Nigeria

Speaking on this, a human-rights lawyer, Mojirayo Ogunlana-Nkanga, said the media spotlight on sexual harassment issues can encourage and empower victims to consider coming forward.

She urged reporters to arm themselves with the provisions of the laws that protect the rights of every citizen from all forms of sexual and gender-based violence.

Legal frameworks against SGBV

Mrs Ogunlana-Nkanga, who facilitated the workshop, disclosed that legal frameworks can be used to strengthen reports on abuses and justice demand for victims, even as she cited the African Charter Protocol on the Rights of Women in Africa, also known as the Maputo Protocol.

She said the protocol offers comprehensive protection for women’s rights, particularly emphasising reproductive health rights and their fundamental autonomy.

“It is the first binding treaty that addresses HIV and AIDS. The protocol is a result of the African Charter’s gaps in explicitly referring to women,” she said.

She noted that since it has been domesticated, the charter is binding in Nigeria, noting that the Nigerian Violations Against Person Prohibitions (VAPP) Act of 2015, is also a recognised framework against sexual violence and harassment.

According to her, the law protects both men and women from sexual violence and grants them equal rights and as such, a good framework that should be used efficiently by journalists.

She said: “The VAPP Act also establishes clear procedures for reporting and prosecuting sexual violence cases and provides for victim compensation. It prohibits all forms of violence against individuals, including rape, sexual harassment, and female genital mutilation.

“The VAPP Act also establishes clear procedures for reporting and prosecuting sexual violence cases and provides for victim compensation.

“The criminal and penal code as well as the national constitution are also laws that protect the rights of every citizen in the country”.

Legal knowledge

Media experts present at the workshop suggested that journalists writing on sexual violence become conversant with all the laws that apply and can be used to fight for it.

They urged the reporters to invest their time to learn about the stance of the law on such sensitive issues in Nigeria.

Some also called for continuous training for reporters and the provision of the adequate tools by media organisations and managers.

According to Hamzat Idris, an editor with Daily Trust, there is a knowledge deficit among journalists on sexual violence reporting that must be addressed.

“Covering gender issues is very important particularly now that we have a lot of cases of human rights violations of women and children.

“Journalists should be exposed to the technicalities, legal perspectives and dynamics of covering women and children. There’s a serious crisis in the definition of gender and it is pertinent that we bring this conversation to the forefront,” he said.

Also contributing to the discussion, Blessing Duru, a senior programme officer with AFA, said journalists can also call out state governments stalling domestication and implementation of the law.

She said the state government should also enact laws that prohibit SGBV at the sub-national level to protect and guarantee the safety of its people, particularly the vulnerable groups.

She pointed out that so far, only Lagos State has such provisions and has made efforts to ensure implementation.

She also said there is a coordinated effort among government agencies and the media.

“When there is a coordinated effort between relevant government agencies and the media, the effort of people trying to prevent justice will be minimal because as soon as the state takes up the case, it becomes the state versus the perpetrators. At this point, there’s nothing much anyone can do,” she noted.

