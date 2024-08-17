The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the prompt deployment of a substantial number of human and technical resources to augment the manpower of the Benue State Command, and ensure swift rescue of the 20 medical students kidnapped in the state.

Police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the 20 students from the University of Maiduguri and University of Jos

were kidnapped in Otukpo area of Benue State on Thursday.

They were on their way to the annual convention of the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students in Enugu.

While describing the incident as appalling, callous, and unacceptable, Mr Egbetokun said the deployment of the human and technical resources is in display of the unwavering commitment of the police to ensure the rescue, safety, and well-being of the students.

“In a display of unwavering commitment to the rescue, safety, and well-being of the young Nigerians, the IGP has ordered the prompt deployment of a substantial number of human and technical resources to augment the manpower of the Benue State Command, and ensure swift rescue of our beloved students.

“This initiative encompasses the mobilisation of additional tactical units from the FID-STS and FID-IRT, the deployment of advanced helicopters and drones, as well as the use of specialised tactical vehicles to facilitate the search and secure the safe return of the victims,” the statement said.

The IGP said the force stands with the victims and their loved ones during this challenging time, and that it is committed to ensuring the safe return of the students.

He reiterated the zeal of the force to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of the perpetrators and others alike, stresding that it is determined to sustain the fight against crimes and criminality, most especially kidnapping of Nigerians.

Read full statement below

In reply, please quote;

Ref No. CZ.5300/FPRD/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.6/213 Date: August 17, 2024

The Director of News

…………………………….

PRESS RELEASE

IGP CONDEMNS ABDUCTION OF MEDICAL STUDENTS IN BENUE, PROMISES FULL COMMITMENT TO SWIFT RESCUE.

Orders Deployment of Tactical Operatives, Assets

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, has condemned the kidnapping of 20 medical students who were abducted in Otukpo, Benue State, while en route to the annual convention of the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students in Enugu. This reprehensible act is truly appalling, callous, and unacceptable

In a display of unwavering commitment to the rescue, safety, and well-being of the young Nigerians, the IGP has ordered the prompt deployment of a substantial number of human and technical resources to augment the manpower of the Benue State Command, and ensure swift rescue of our beloved students. This initiative encompasses the mobilization of additional tactical units from the FID-STS and FID-IRT, the deployment of advanced helicopters and drones, as well as the use of specialized tactical vehicles to facilitate the search and secure the safe return of the victims.

The Nigeria Police Force stands with the victims and their loved ones during this challenging time, and we are committed to ensuring the safe return of the students.

The Inspector-General of Police reiterates the zeal of the force to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of the perpetrators and others alike, as the Nigeria Police Force is determined to sustain the fight against crimes and criminality, most especially kidnapping of Nigerians.

The IGP equally appeals to the general public to provide useful information and actionable intelligence that may aid the ongoing investigation and the rescue operation. Individuals with relevant details are encouraged to contact the nearest police station or the state’s command control number or the FHQ via Pressforabuja@police.gov.ng and other help lines.

The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its mission to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians, and it will continue to work tirelessly to maintain peace, stability, and the rule of law throughout the country.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA.

17TH AUGUST 2024

