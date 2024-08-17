Nigerian media scholar Umaru Pate has been elected as the first President of the Society of Nigerian Broadcasters (SNB), Gombe State.

Mr Pate, a professor of media history and former broadcast journalist, is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University in Kashere.

He was elected as the President of SNB on Thursday at the end of a two-day conference organised by the association. Mr Pate scored 231 out of 246 votes cast by delegates to defeat his challenger, Okoduwa Eigbobor, a former Zonal Director of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Mr Pate, a former head of the media studies department at his alma mata, University of Maiduguri, was also educated at the School of Communications of the University of Ghana at Legon where he earned a master’s in philosophy degree in communications studies.

At the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, Mr Pate thanked the delegates for finding him “worthy” to lead the association of broadcasters, a privilege he said he is “not taking for granted.”

He promised to take the training sessions and capacity development of members as part of his primary responsibility. He described SNB as a professional body of broadcasters in Nigeria and not a trade union, hence he would pay attention to professional programmes.

Profile

Born on 4 January 1964 in Song, Adamawa State, Mr Pate had his early secondary school education at Government College Maiduguri and advanced level studies at the College of Preliminary Studies in Yola.

After a stint as head of department at the University of Maiduguri, he moved to Bayero University, Kano, where he first assumed the role of dean of the communication school. He transformed the programme exponentially and placed it at the peak of national recognition. He was later made the pioneer Dean of the postgraduate school at Bayero University Kano.

Mr Pate also served as President of the Association of Communication Scholars and Practitioners of Nigeria (ACSPN) and is a senior councilor and ranking kingmaker in the Adamawa Emirate Council, where he is the Kaigamma (Chief of Army Staff).

He has been a lifetime judge of the Wole Soyinka Investigative Journalism Prize and chairs the advisory board of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID).

Mr Pate also remains an editorial advisor to more than ten communication journals in and out of Nigeria and serves as external examiner to over fifteen Universities in Nigeria and abroad. Some of the universities include: Lagos, Ibadan, Nsukka, Covenant, Jos, Babcock, Makurdi, ABU, Awka, Abuja, Leicester (UK), Freetown (Sierra Leone) and Tehran (Iran).

He has served as a consultant to bilateral and multilateral agencies that include: United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA), United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), United States of Agency for International Development (USAID), British Department of International Development (DFID), National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA), Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Ford Foundation, Nigerian Universities Commission, NUC, the Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA), Nigeria Stability Response Project (NSRP), Friedrich Ebert Foundation of Germany, Panos Foundation of Washington, the Trust Newspapers, INEC, NTA, FRCN, National Population Commission, the National Broadcasting Commission and several state governments. He has served the UN system in Afghanistan, Liberia, Sierra Leone and the Cameroons.

Prior to his academic roles, Mr Pate worked with the news departments at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) in Kaduna and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in Yola from 1981-1987. He still features and contributes regularly on national and international media mostly focusing on current affairs, and chairs the Board of Directors of Pulaaku FM Radio in Yola.

When the federal government set up a committee on the formulation of the National Community Radio Policy, under the late Alfred Opubor during the Obasanjo administration, Mr Pate had a sit at the table and later served as a member of the committee that established and co-piloted the Jigawa State Television in Dutse. He is also a member of the Policy and Strategy Committee of the Nigerian Institutes of Public Relations.

In his acceptance speech as the President of SNB, Mr Pate pledged to promote the association in and outside Nigeria. He also promised to recognise in a special way the “great work” of veteran Nigerian broadcasters.

