The Association of Resident Doctors, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH-ARD) has called for the safe return of Ganiyat Popoola, a resident doctor at the National Eye Centre in Kaduna, who was abducted eight months ago.

The doctors staged a solidarity walk on Friday from its secretariat to other major departments within the hospital.

Mrs Popoola was kidnapped on 27 December 2023 alongside her husband and nephew.

While her husband has been released after a ransom was reportedly paid, Mrs Popoola and her nephew remain in captivity.

The kidnappers reportedly demanded a N60 million ransom before they released the doctor’s husband.

In his remarks, the President of LASUTH-ARD, Charles Aisudo, raised concern about the safety of health workers due to what he described as the degenerating state of insecurity in the country.

Mr Aisudo urged the government and security operatives to help secure the doctor’s release and her nephew’s release.

“We have appealed, we have asked, we have requested, and we have begged. Now we demand the immediate release of Dr Ganiyat Popoola and her nephew,” Mr Aisudo said.

“We enjoin the government, security personnel and major stakeholders in the country to help secure her unconditional release immediately.”

NARD’s directive

On Wednesday, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) threatened a nationwide strike if the victim was not released by 26 August.

The President of NARD, Dele Abdullahi, made this declaration at a press briefing in Abuja, decrying the government’s “inaction” over the abduction.

The association resolved to organise a national press conference and a nationwide protest march in all tertiary hospitals to demand Mrs Ganiyat’s release.

Concerns of health workers

When the incident happened, Mr Abdullahi said the association notified all security agencies, the federal government, and the Kaduna State Government but has seen no significant action.

He noted that the association notified the Nigerian Medical Association, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Labour, the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, the Chairman of the House Committee on Health, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and the Kaduna State Government.

“It’s appalling that in a country where we want healthcare providers to stay, one of us has been kidnapped for over seven months and 17 days without any form of relief or directive on how the rescue mission will proceed,” Mr Abdullahi said.

Speaking during the protest march in Lagos, the immediate past president of LASUTH-ARD, Salmon Abeeb, said the incident saddens the association and will continue the protest march until the government takes action towards ensuring the release of Mrs Popoola and her nephew.

“What we want is the release of our members. She is a colleague, mother, wife and a Nigerian. How do they want us to feel if our colleague is still in captivity for almost eight months? Mr Abeeb said.

“We are saddened with her absence but for the government work must continue. We are going to continue this demonstration if she is not released.

“We also appeal to the perpetrators to consider the day they will stand in front of the creator, they should release our member and other Nigerians in captivity.”

Insecurity affects health workers

Nigeria has been grappling with armed conflicts such as terrorism and banditry, among other issues.

The Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC) identified 19 incidents of violence against health workers in Nigeria in 2023.

It also identified 43 incidents in 2022, compared to 56 in 2021, in which 37 health workers were kidnapped, seven others were killed, and health supplies were looted from pharmacies and health centres.

SHCC reported that between 2016 and 2020, there were 4,094 reported attacks and threats against healthcare in conflict areas across the world.

During this period, at least 1,524 health workers were injured, 681 were killed, and 401 were kidnapped.

