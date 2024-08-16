The police in Benue State say no fewer than 20 medical students from University of Jos were kidnapped in Otukpo on Thursday evening.
The police spokesperson in the state, Sewuese Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday by telephone that the incident happened at 5.30 p.m.
Mrs Anene said the students who were travelling to Enugu for their annual Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students convention were ambushed and kidnapped in Otukpo.
She said investigation into the incident was ongoing, adding that there was no additional information at the time of filing this report.
“A report was received that medical students from Jos were on their way from Jos to Enugu and were kidnapped around Otukpo.
“No fewer than 20 students were ambushed and kidnapped around Otukpo. They are coming from Jos,” she said.(NAN)
