A seven-storey building on Sanni Adewale Street, in the Lagos Island Local Government Area of Lagos State, was gutted by fire in the early hours of Friday.

The fire outbreak, which reportedly affected many offices and shops within the building, prompted a swift response from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

Director of the Service Margaret Adeseye confirmed the incident in a statement on X, stating that the “situation is under control, and no casualties have been reported.”

The statement read, “On 16 August 2024, at 05:17 hours, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service received a distress call regarding a fire outbreak at Sanni Adewale Street, located in the Lagos Island Local Government Area. The fire affected several shops within a 7-storey building.

“Firefighters from the Ebute Elefun, Sari, and Lekki 1 stations promptly responded, arriving at the scene by 05:33 hours.

“Thanks to the swift actions of the Lagos State firefighters, the situation is now under control. Ventilation efforts are currently ongoing in ensuring the safety of all in the area,”

Emergency responders said preliminary investigations suggest that an electrical surge triggered the fire.

“As the situation stabilises, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is continuing to monitor the area to prevent any rekindling of the flames. Further investigations will be conducted to determine the full extent of the damage and the precise cause of the fire,” Mrs Adeseye added.

