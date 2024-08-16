The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that it is not bound by the Rivers High Court judgment that reinstated its dissolved Emeke Beke-led State Executive Committee, as it was not a party to the suit.

The party’s Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter, said this while speaking to journalists on Thursday in Abuja, after the National Working Committee (NWC) closed-door meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Rivers High Court had dismissed the APC Tony Okocha-led Caretaker Committee and reinstated the dissolved Beke-led executive.

Mr Fuanter explained that Mr Beke, who was reinstated by the court, had previously been removed by another court and had filed an appeal but chose not to await its outcome, instead engaging in an abuse of court processes.

“We wish to categorically state and inform the public that the APC is not bound by the judgment delivered by the Rivers High Court in Suit No: PHC 3592 CS. 2023, which reinstated the dissolved State Executive Committee.

“The claimant in the said case sued the national chairman and national secretary, but not the party itself. You cannot sue an agent of a disclosed principal.

“Furthermore, there is a valid and subsisting court judgment against Chief Emeka Beke and Iheanyichukwu Azubuike, former Rivers APC Chairman and Legal Adviser, respectively, wherein they were removed from office,” he explained.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The deputy national secretary added that a court judgment, ruling, or order was not binding on a person or organisation that was not a party to the suit.

He emphasised that, in light of this, the party only recognised its Tony Okocha-led Rivers Caretaker Committee, established to oversee its affairs in the state.

He confirmed that the party’s NWC had scheduled its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for 12 September, subject to the approval of President Bola Tinubu, the party’s national leader.

According to Mr Fuanter, the NWC discussed the issue and agreed that the party’s Caucus will meet on 11 September ahead of its NEC meeting.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

