In a bid to promote reporting from the perspectives of the disadvantaged, a non-governmental organisation- Pro-Poor Development Media Network (PDM-Network), on Thursday, launched its Development Journalists’ Coalition, a network of journalists covering development issues such as environment, health, education, gender and economy.

The project, in partnership with the African Cities Research Consortium (ACRC), aims to build the capacity of journalists to project developmental issues by “providing platforms to the disadvantaged to be heard”.

In his remark, the Director of Uptake for ACRC, Ismail Ibraheem, a Professor of Journalism and Communication Studies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, said the ACRC project seeks to use the media to influence policy decisions by amplifying the voices of the marginalised in society.

Mr Ibraheem further noted that ACRC provides platforms for journalists to access research works while emphasising the need for media partnerships for development research and advocating for the poor through public policies and programmes.

“We want to look at how we can help to bring their voices to bear with the sort of policies that government officials implement and articulate in the public arena,” the professor said.

ACRC’s commitment

In his short presentation entitled: Research Communications, Engagement and Impact,” the ACRC’s Communications and Impact Manager, Chris Jordan, highlighted the need to bridge the gap between researchers and journalists, emphasising the role of journalists in communicating research output for communities’ benefit.

Mr Jordan highlighted the role of ACRC in supporting journalists in reporting on critical development issues, including health, security, housing, and poverty, among others, noting that ‘communications help with impact, profile and engagement.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He further highlighted that impact requires communication, knowledge exchange, stakeholder engagement, influencing, advocacy, and uptake.

He cited the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), which defines research impact as the demonstrable contribution that excellent research makes to society and the economy.

He said co-producing with policymakers maximises impact potential, citing an analysis of 500 development economic projects funded by the International Growth Centre.

The analysis shows that designing and implementing a research project with a policymaker increases the likelihood of policy change by 17 to 20 percentage points.

“This magnitude is substantial when compared to the mere 3 per cent of non-partnership projects that resulted in evidence uptake,” he said.

He said ACRC is a six-year project funded by the UK government’s Foreign Commonwealth Development Organisation (FCDO) and working across about 12 African cities, including Lagos and Maiduguri in Nigeria.

He said the project is expected to wind down in 2028, urging the ACRC team in Lagos to work with the journalists’ coalition for maximum impact for the benefit of the people.

Oloyede, board director, speaks

The Chairwoman of PDM-Network’s Board of Directors, Bimbo Oloyede, expressed the board’s commitment to supporting initiatives to advance quality reporting in the interest of the poor, noting that the media can set an agenda and raise consciousness among ther people.

Mrs Oloyede, a veteran broadcaster, said the power of collaboration cannot be overlooked and urged the members of the new coalition to remain committed to the public good.

She said: “I think it is a great idea, which is why I came on board, and I’m all for finding ways and means of ensuring that the voiceless find ways and means of getting heard”.

More about PDM-Network

The Secretary of the PDM-Network’s Board of Directors, Mr Azeez, said the board is peopled by core media professionals with integrity and dignity, saying the Publisher of PREMIUM TIMES, Dapo Olorunyomi, is the co-chair while the Editor of the weekend titles of The Guardian Newspaper, Kabir Garba, serves as a member.

Mr Azeez noted that the core objective of the initiative is to advocate consideration for the poor in public policies and programmes to create avenues for engagement between the poor and the government, using the media as the link.

He said: “The coalition of journalists for the PDM-Network that we have today is just one of our initiatives. So we have other initiatives that include training and fellowship for journalists, as well as giving grants to journalists to do stories that matter, that can drive development to those found at the lowest rung of the society ladder.

“Although we are studying Nigeria now, the programme has been designed to put on a Pan-African outlook, and the board is committed to working with partners, both local and international.”

He said the coalition comprises journalists who have demonstrated a passion for development reporting and underreported issues that affect the poor across various newsrooms in Nigeria and beyond.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

