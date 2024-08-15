The National Judicial Council (NJC) has tipped Kudirat Kekere-Ekun to take over as the next Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) when Olukayode Ariwoola retires from the office in a week.

Mr Ariwoola, who took office as the CJN two years ago, will retire on clocking the retirement age of 70 on 22 August.

To avoid a vacuum, the NJC, at its two-day meeting, which ended on Thursday, recommended Ms Kekere-Ekun to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointment as the CJN.

NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday as part of the decisions taken by the NJC at its 106th meeting. The CJN doubles as the chairperson of the NJC and presides over its meetings.

The statement added that the NJC recommended 26 other candidates for appointment as judges of courts in various states to the governors of their respective states for confirmation.

Mr Oye said the council similarly recommended a candidate for appointment as Kadi of the Sharia Court of the FCT, Abuja, to President Tinubu for confirmation.

It brings to a total of 28, including the CJN nominee, recommended for various judicial appointments.

Ms Kudirat Kekere-Ekun’s appointment by the president is subject to Senate confirmation.

No upset is expected from the Senate over the appointment, making it almost certain that Ms Kekere-Ekun would emerge as the 18th CJN and the second female to occupy the position since Independence.

As the second most senior justice of the Supreme Court currently, her nomination continues the tradition of succession by seniority entrenched in the Nigerian judiciary.

However the only legal requirement to be eligible to occupy the office of the CJN is being called to the Nigerian Bar for at least 15 years even without an experience on the bench of any level of court.

Kekere-Ekun’s journey in short

The CJN nominee, born 7 May 1958, hails from Lagos State.

The sixty-six-year-old has been on the Supreme Court bench for 11 years.

Called to the Nigerian Bar on 10 July 1981, about 43 years ago, Ms Kekere-Ekun has had a long judicial career, which began with her appointment as Senior Magistrate Grade II, Lagos State Judiciary, in December 1989.

From her magistracy position, she was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Lagos State in July 1996.

As a High Court judge, she served as Chairman of the Robbery and Firearms Tribunal, Zone II, Ikeja, Lagos, from November 1996 to May 1999.

She was elevated to Justice of the Court of Appeal on 22 September 2004.

After over eight years on the Court of Appeal bench, she was appointed to the Supreme Court bench on 8 June 2013.

Ms Kekere-Ekun has been involved in many high-profile Supreme Court cases, including giving the court’s controversial judgement that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as the Imo State governor and replaced him with Hope Uzodinma in January 2020.

Ariwoola bows out

Mr Ariwoola, who is passing the mantle of leadership of the Nigerian judiciary to Ms Kekere-Ekun, took office as the acting CJN about two years ago on 27 June 2022.

Coming earlier than expected, Mr Ariwoola’s appointment, initially as the acting CJN, followed the abrupt resignation of his predecessor, Tanko Muhammad, on health grounds.

He leaves office when the judiciary faces an unabated confidence crisis fuelled by conflicting court orders, delays, and perceived irrational court decisions.

In June, Mr Ariwoola denounced the conflicting court decisions issued by some judges, describing the situation as an “attempt to make a mockery of our judicial system and flagrantly desecrate the revered Temple of Justice”.

He vowed that any judge found to be culpable would be sanctioned, but nothing has been heard about it ever since.

Before becoming the CJN, Mr Ariwoola, as the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court, led the list of his 13 colleagues that sent a protest to the then CJN against the poor handling of their welfare and the operations of the court.

The ripples created by the leaked memo had yet to die down when Mr Muhammad resigned.

Find NJC’s full list of newly nominated candidates for various judicial positions below.

CHIEF JUSTICE OF NIGERIA

Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, CFR

SIX JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF KWARA STATE

Olawoyin, Ibijoke Olabisi Abdulrazaq, Fatimah Funsho Folorunsho, Oba Muritala Dikko, Yusuf Adebayo Adeniyi, Oluwatosin Adenike Osuolale-Ajayi, Temitope Olalekan

ONE JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF KADUNA STATE

Zubairu, Murtala Ja’afaru

FOUR JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF BENUE STATE

Kor, Vincent Tersoo Ikwulono, Maigida Maimuna Adagba, Nguhemen Julie Tor, Damian Tersugh

TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BENUE STATE

Onche, Ogah Inalegwu Igba, Theophilus Terhile

EIGHT JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF RIVERS STATE

Onyiri, Frank Ugoji, Victor Chinedum Obomanu, Godswill Vidal Oguguo, Rita Chituru Fubara, Alatuwo Elkanah Kokpan, Bariyima Sylvester Obu, Ibietela Innocent Madighi Wifa-Adedipe, Lesi

SIX JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF ONDO STATE

Daomi, Williams Adebisi Fabuluje, Adewumi William Ogunwumiju, Mobayonle Idowu Demehin-Ogunbayo, Inumidun Happiness Kpemi, Ojufisintei Justinah Adegoroye, Olufunke Adeola

ONE KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, FCT ABUJA

Muhammad, Lawal Munir

All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective State Governors.

Soji Oye, Esq.

Director, Information

