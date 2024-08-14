The Governing Council of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS) has approved the appointment of Bashir Garba, a professor, as the new vice-chancellor of the institution.

The appointment was approved at the 168th meeting of the university’s governing council on Wednesday, 14 July, according to a statement by the university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairperson of Council, Attahiru Jega.

Mr Jega, a former Chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), noted that Mr Garba, a professor of Applied Chemistry, is expected to assume office on 1 September for a single term of five years.

Acting VC

Meanwhile, the university’s governing council had, in July, approved the appointment of an acting vice-chancellor for the institution pending the appointment of a substantive holder of the office.

Muhammad Mahuta, a professor of Sociology of Education, was appointed by the council as the acting VC at the 167th meeting of the university’s governing council.

About Garba

Mr Garba obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Chemistry from the University of Sokoto (now Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto) and his Master’s degree in Applied Organic Chemistry from the University of Jos.

He later obtained his PhD in Applied Chemistry from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, in 1998.

He started his working career as a Graduate Assistant at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, in 1989 and rose through the ranks to become a professor in 2002. He has held various administrative positions and has been a member of several committees within and outside the university.

Background

The Nigerian government, in May, directed outgoing vice-chancellors to nominate one of their deputies for appointment as acting vice-chancellor.

The acting VCs are to serve until a substantive replacement is appointed and resumes office.

The directive followed a protest by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and industrial unrest at the University of Abuja when the process of appointing a new VC was kick-started without a governing council in place.

