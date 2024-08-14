The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State has asked the Speaker of the Abia House of Assembly, Emmanuel Emeruwa, to release all entitlements owed to Aaron Uzodike, the newly inaugurated lawmaker.

Delayed inauguration

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Uzodike, a member of the PDP, was sworn in on Tuesday after several months during which Mr Emeruwa refused to inaugurate him.

This newspaper detailed how Mr Uzodike contested in the 2023 general election for Abia North State Constituency, but lost to Destiny Nwangwu of the Labour Party (LP).

Mt Uzodike subsequently challenged Mr Nwangwu’s victory at the Court of Appeal in Lagos State, where the court nullified the LP candidate’s election and declared him (Uzodike) the winner.

But for several months, Mr Emeruwa, a member of the ruling LP in the state, refused to inaugurate Mr Uzodike despite the court judgment which declared him elected.

The PDP lawmaker was finally inaugurated on Tuesday, following intense pressure from various quarters.

His inauguration comes exactly 14 months after the Assembly was inaugurated on 14 June 2023.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

‘Release all his entitlements’

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the PDP in Abia State, Abraham Amah, described the lawmaker’s inauguration as “a significant milestone in our democracy’s journey to perfection.”

Mr Amah commended Mr Emeruwa for “waking up from slumber and demonstrating obedience and adherence to the rule of law.”

“This action strengthens our democratic processes and reinforces the confidence of our constituents in the integrity of our institutions,” he said.

The PDP spokesperson, however, asked the speaker of the assembly to pay Mr Uzodike all his entitlements for the months he was not inaugurated.

“The Abia PDP calls on the speaker of the Abia House of Assembly to urgently release all entitlements owed to Hon. Uzodike for the past 15 months,” he said.

“Addressing this matter promptly will enable him to execute his duties effectively and fulfil the promises made to the people he represents.”

Mr Amah commended Mr Uzodike for his “tenacity and perseverance” in the face of the delay, stressing that his character was a testament to his dedication and commitment to serving the people of his constituency.

He also commended PDP lawmakers in the assembly and people of Abia North State Constituency for their commitment to Mr Uzodike’s inauguration.

“Your collective efforts have brought us to this day, and they do not go unnoticed,” he told them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

