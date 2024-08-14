The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, says hoodlums who invaded the State High Court during the #EndBadGovernance protest stole some documents in the corruption trial of his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the protesters on 1 August invaded the headquarters of the state high court and carted away records and exhibits.

A court official said the protesters destroyed new and old case files and looted the court’s store.

Mr Bature said the governor paid an on-the-spot assessment visit to Kano State High Court.

He said the governor was conducted around the court premises by the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Haruna Dederi, the chief registrar of the court, Abdullahi Ado Bayero, and other high court judges of the state.

Mr Bature said documents on the corruption charges against Mr Ganduje were among looted items.

“It is very unfortunate that enemies of Kano State hired undesirable elements to vandalise one of the historic public buildings with a mission of averting corruption charges against the Ag. National Chairman of APC and former governor of the state Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his family and aides.”

He said Mr Kabir advised youth in the state not to be used to engage in violence.

Mr Bature said the governor directed the immediate rehabilitation of the court building and the deployment of adequate security.

