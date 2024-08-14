The foreign affairs ministers of the Nordic countries have made a historic visit to Nigeria to firm up their countries’ economic, trade, and investment ties with Nigeria and other West African countries.

It was the first-ever group visit of top ministers of the five Nordic countries to Africa.

The ministers from Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Denmark and Norway met in Abuja with the top-level Nigerian government officials and the West African regional body, ECOWAS, before addressing a joint press conference on Tuesday.

They said the joint visit underscored their commitment to strengthen further ties with Nigeria and the broader West African region.

On Tuesday, the visitors took turns speaking and fielding questions from mostly Nigerian journalists.

They are Tobias Billström, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden; Elina Valtonen, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland; Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iceland; Bjørg Sandkjær, State Secretary for International Development, Norway; and Eva Marie Frida Barløse, Under Secretary for Foreign Policy, Denmark.

During the two-hour session at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, the Nordic ministers spoke separately about their countries’ individual and collective goals in Nigeria and the West African region.

Making Nigeria the centrepiece of the discussion, the Nordic ministers touched on enhancing the rule of law and democracy, fighting disinformation and misinformation, economic cooperation, fostering peace and security, strengthening trade and investment ties, and what Nigeria stands to gain from their investments in renewable energy and technology.

Read below the highlights of each of the minister’s comments.

Sweden – free trade, digital transition

Mr Billström, who opened the floor, expressed great pleasure in what he described as the “first joint trip to the African continent”.

He described the Nordic countries as five small countries “with deep historical, social and cultural ties and well-established cooperation in an array of areas.’

“Nordic countries have a long tradition of taking part in international trade, and we believe in forging strong economic ties as a means for long-term development. My country, Sweden, is an example of this,” he said.

Mr Billström also gave an insight into why their countries have been strong proponents of free trade worldwide.

“Our journey from poverty to prosperity would not have been possible without free trade and economics in all the countries,” he said.

He recalled the countries’ partnership with Nigeria dating back to 60 years.

He also described Nigeria as one of their largest trading partners in Africa.

The Swede said other benefits of “reinforced partnerships with Nigeria” are green and digital transitions.

“The Nordic countries together offer groundbreaking technology and innovation within various sectors for a greener and more sustainable future,” the minister said, adding that there is the need “for both creative and sustainable solutions, knowledge companies and innovation within various sectors.”

Finland – Innovative solutions in digitalisation

Ms Valtonen described Nigeria as a vital partner, not just to the Nordic countries but also to the European Union.

She said increasing trade and investment “is a high priority” for Nigeria and the Nordics.

Regarding her country, she said Finland and Finnish companies, including “expertise and innovative solutions in digitalisation, energy, circular economy, education, and health, to name a few.”

She said they also attach importance to stability and prosperity.

She described how trust has been a defining feature of the Nordic countries.

“We trust each other, we could exchange our papers, and we could be telling exactly the same things among ourselves.

“But this is also the concept we apply to all our partnerships around the world,” she said.

Iceland – To provide more than fish

Ms Gylfadóttir stressed the harmful implications of disinformation and climate change across the world.

She emphasised trust as a key concept that binds Nordic societies together.

According to her, part of the purpose of their visit was to “find new ways and build on the foundation that we have when it comes to cooperation, trade and investment.”

She noted that Nigeria is the 15th biggest importer of Iceland’s fish. She said fish is almost the only product Nigeria imports from Iceland.

However, she said Iceland and other Nordic countries want to provide more than fish. She explained that the bloc wants to promote “the most important issues of today, such as the importance of peace and security in Nigeria.”

“So, despite a different reality, there are a lot of opportunities to work closer together,” she said.

Norway – Stockfish, testimony to long-standing partnership

Ms Sandkjær recalled Norway’s long-standing relationship with Nigeria, which, she said, is symbolised by “the stockfish that can be found on many Nigerian dinner plates”.

“I think it’s testimony to that long-standing relationship in trade that we do have,” Ms Sandkjær said.

According to her, she and her Nordic counterparts came to Nigeria to strengthen many areas “where we can strengthen our trade partnerships.”

She also looked forward to collaborating with Nigeria in the energy sector. “We have experience in renewable energy in Norway,” she said.

According to her, many Norwegian companies would like to invest and share their experience in technology. She added that her country is also interested in fostering a conducive investment environment.

“We have also experienced how important it is that we can collaborate as democracies together,” the minister said.

In a world where mutual trust between regions is wearing out, Ms Sandkjær said, “strengthening ties is key.” She hoped that Nigeria and Norway could leverage their status as co-guest countries at the G20 this year,” drawing on the shared countries’ experiences working together, sharing some values and working towards the same goals in the United Nations.

She added that Norway seeks to increase financing for development and achieve sustainable development goals for itself and Nigeria.

Denmark – a new Africa Strategy on the way

Ms Barløse, who described Nigeria as a key player in Africa and beyond, said her country seeks to build on earlier deliberations at the meeting of the Nordic-African foreign ministers in Copenhagen in Denmark.

“So, our mission now as Nordic countries is to take the partnership to the next level,” she said.

She mentioned the plan by Denmark to launch a new Africa Strategy “with a new direction for engaging with Africa”.

“We will focus on equal partnerships and trade investments,” she said, adding that there was a need for “reformed international architecture with a much stronger voice for Africa”.

“And as Denmark takes up our seat in the Security Council on the 1 January next year, this will of course, be a top priority as well,” Ms Barløse said.

“We also want to give greater support for African solutions in promoting peace and security, and I will leave it at that,” she said.

Other key points

The ministers touched on and elaborated on other key issues while fielding questions from journalists.

Ms Valtonen of Finland said her country is open and welcoming to new talents.

She noted that Nordic countries thrive on robust human capital and education.

“But we also need the possibility, for each and every individual, independent of where he or she comes from,” she said.

She expressed delight in the growing number of student visa applications and work permit applications that she was told the Finnish embassy in Nigeria has received from Nigeria and other people in West Africa.

She also informed the gathering that the Finnish government has acted on the Nigerian government’s complaint against a Nigerian-Finnish citizen, Simon Ekpa, accused of leading brutal pro-Biafra secessionist campaigns in Nigeria’s South-east region.

Her Norwegian counterpart, Ms Sandkjær, also gave further details on the prospects of renewable energy her country seeks to promote in Nigeria.

According to her, an example of the effort is an investment by a Norwegian company called Empower Energy helping to replace diesel generators with solar energy in 10 supermarket facilities.

“That’s one step, I think, in the right direction, and we’re looking into other opportunities as well,” she said.

The ministers were scheduled to depart to Ghana to continue their engagement in the West African region.

