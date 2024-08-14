The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has announced the withdrawal of a controversial bill he sponsored that would have allowed for the jailing of people who embarrass or disrespect government officials.

The announcement was made in a post on the official X handle of the House of Representatives.

“In response to the voices and concerns of the people, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D., has decided to withdraw the Counter Subversion Bill and other related draft legislation,” part of the post reads.

“This decision follows his extensive consultations with a broad range of stakeholders and a careful consideration of the nation’s current circumstances,” the statement reads.

Mr Tajudeen has faced criticism for the bill which contains other obnoxious provisions such as criminalising the refusal to recite the national anthem.

PREMIUM TIMES reported some of the controversial recommendations of the bill which has passed the first reading in the House.

The legislation, introduced on 24 July, sought, among other things, to criminalise certain actions deemed to be against national security and sovereignty.

Additionally, the bill proposed the death penalty for separatist activities that lead to the death of anyone. The provision criminalising refusal to sing the national anthem generated the most public outrage.

“A person who destroys national symbols, refuses to recite the national anthem and pledge, defaces or abuses a place of worship with the intention of causing violence and subverting the Government of Nigeria, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N5,000,000 or imprisonment for a term of 10 years or both,” clause 8 reads.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Tajudeen had insisted that the law was not unique to Nigeria, stating that other countries, such as the UK and Spain, have similar laws.

He said the fate of the bill was in the hands of the lawmakers, who would decide whether to reject or pass it into law.

Focus on corruption, AI tells lawmakers

Earlier on Wednesday, Amnesty International Nigeria (AI), in a statement, called for the withdrawal of the bill, describing its introduction as misplaced and illt-timed.

The statement, titled, ‘Nigeria: Withdraw the ill-timed,’ was signed by its Director, Isa Sanusi.

“The misplaced and ill-timed Counter Subversion Bill 2024 sponsored by the Speaker House of Representatives Hon. Tajudeen Abbas must be withdrawn. The bill violates international human rights standards because it will be open to vague and broad interpretations and can be used to impose incredibly harsh punishments simply for criticizing the Nigerian authorities,” the statement said.

AI said in the countries where such legislation is implemented, the law is being used to target political opponents and punish those who peacefully express views which differ from those of government.

It stated that the law had always — and everywhere, turned out to be a tool of repression.

“The unclear wording of the bill, the breadth of its application and the absence of any explicit safeguards relating to human rights make the bill – if passed into law – open to interpretation and therefore to mistakes and to abuse by officials. The content of the bill promoted by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, is at odds with prevailing norms of a free society,” it said.

The group said the lawmakers should instead worry about corruption, which is increasingly rampant and keeps Nigerians poorer.

“Corruption, which is increasingly rampant and keeps Nigerians poorer is the ‘subversion’ that the House of Reps. should worry about and pay closer and concrete attention to. Giving the government more broad powers to punish the people who hold dissenting opinions will only further undermine human rights.

“Nigerian authorities are failing to protect the people, as gunmen kill dozens of people frequently in Benue, Zamfara, Katsina and part of Sokoto state. Abduction for ransom is still widespread across Nigeria. Gunmen have prevented farming in some parts of Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara by imposing levies on farmers, while punishing those who could not pay with amputation or death.

“Amnesty International urges the House of Representatives to focus the legislature in the direction of addressing deep poverty which pushes millions to the brink of starvation. At a time when millions of Nigerians live at the mercy of unprecedented inflation and struggling to feed – and could not afford the cost of education and healthcare, such a legislation relegates the well-being of the people. Legislations must be compliant with domestic and international human rights standards.”

