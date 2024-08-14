At least 16 people were killed, and more than three thousand displaced in flood disasters in 10 local government areas of Jigawa State.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Haruna Mariga, told reporters on Wednesday that most of the deaths were due to the collapse of buildings, mostly mud houses, and boat accidents.

He said the flooding displaced 3,936 households and destroyed 2,744 hectares of farmlands.

Mr Mairiga said the impacts of the floods are significant in agricultural practices and livelihoods.

He said the farmers are counting their losses amid efforts to contain the impact of the flood that destroyed their farmlands and crops.

“In total, the number of households affected by the flooding was 3,936, and the persons who were displaced was 3,834; the number of land hectares washed away by the flood was 2,744, and the total deaths as of Wednesday is 16.

“The canoe overload, the building collapse, and the drowning were responsible for the deaths in the flooding”, Mr Mairiga said.

Mr Mairiga expressed fear that as we reach the heart of the rainy season, the damage from the flooding may worsen, affecting several families, livestock, and farmlands.

The Jigawa State government had earlier said a flood assessment committee inaugurated almost a year ago has come up with recommendations to reduce the impacts of flooding.

The state government said it was working on the committee’s recommendations, including the dredging of nearby rivers and clearing grasses on the waterways that slow the flow of water.

