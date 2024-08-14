The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has raised the alarm over a fraudulent website using its name and logo to deceive the public into believing it offers foreign visa sponsorship.

A statement on Monday signed by the agency’s spokesperson, Nasir Ayitogo, said the website with a redirecting URL labari.com.ng, which is being promoted on Facebook, has no affiliation with the agency.

He noted that the Fund’s sole mission is to provide educational loans to eligible Nigerian students to further their academic pursuits within Nigeria and does not offer visa sponsorships or related services.

“The fraudulent website is using NELFUND’s name and logo without authorisation to deceive the public, and the fund strongly advises everyone to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with this site or providing any personal information,” he said.

He added that the agency has no affiliation with the website or any similar scheme and that any claim contrary to its mission is entirely false and misleading.

Agency reports to security operatives

Mr Ayitogo added that the Fund is taking immediate steps to address the situation and has reported the matter to the appropriate authorities for further investigation.

He said: “We urge the public to rely solely on information provided through NELFUND’s official channels, including website, www.nelf.gov.ng, and verified social media accounts.”

He added that any communication from the Fund will be through these channels, even as he also encouraged the public to verify any suspicious information directly with them.

The Fund, however, reassured the public of its commitment to supporting the educational aspirations of Nigerian students and upholding the highest standards of integrity in all its operations.

