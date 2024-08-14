The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, has said no fewer than 67 per cent of Nigerian doctors practice in the United Kingdom.

Mr Pate said that Nigerian-trained doctors and nurses are in high demand worldwide and the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) would be greatly impacted if Nigerian doctors withdraw and return home.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday, the Health Minister discussed the newly approved National Policy on Health Workforce Migration by President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Pate explained that the policy is aimed at addressing the mass exodus of health professionals from Nigeria, noting that the new policy focuses on health diplomacy and promoting ethical recruitment practices.

During a similar interview in March, Mr Pate revealed that the country now has only 55,000 licensed doctors to serve its growing population of over 200 million.

He said 16,000 doctors left the country in the last five years and about 17,000 have been transferred while lamenting the mass exodus of health professionals abandoning the country for better opportunities abroad, while the country is “barely managing” the available ones.

Demands for Nigerian doctors

Speaking further, Mr Pate suggested that countries recruiting Nigerian health professionals should also contribute to expanding training opportunities in Nigeria.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“The strain of health workers migration is continuous; it’s not going to stop tomorrow,” he said. “The UK will continue to need Nigerian doctors.”

He added: “Does the UK, for instance, want to consider expanding pre-service education? Can we have corridors that allow us to have a compact that ‘you’ll take so but you will also help us train more so you will replace them’? That is in the realm of health diplomacy and ethical replacement.

“Nigerians are very vibrant, very entrepreneurial, and very capable wherever they are. If Nigerians hold back from the UK, for instance, the NHS will struggle to provide the services that many Nigerians are going there to do.”

While noting that the government cannot restrict the freedom of movement, Mr Pate emphasised that efforts will be made to create a more conducive environment for health workers to remain and practice in Nigeria.

“We’re not stopping anyone from leaving. We’re accepting that migration is here to stay—people will leave, some will come back, and some will migrate here from elsewhere.

“You’re free to leave, but we will work on making the environment more conducive, to make you more likely to stay than leave, and to attract/incentivise those who’ve left, to come back,” he said.

New policy

Mr Pate noted on his X handle Monday that the policy seeks to address the critical challenges facing the country’s health human resources, aiming to manage, harness, and reverse the migration of healthcare professionals.

“This policy is more than just a response to the ongoing exodus of healthcare professionals; it’s a comprehensive strategy to manage, harness, and reverse health worker migration. It envisions a thriving workforce that is well-supported, adequately rewarded, and optimally utilised to meet the healthcare needs of all Nigerians,” he said.

READ ALSO: Minister hails Nigerian delegates to global robotics meet

The minister also noted that the important aspect of the vision lies with the Nigeria Human Health Resource Programme, which he said establishes a framework for regular reviews of working conditions, ensuring that health workers, particularly in rural and underserved areas, receive the recognition and rewards they merit.

He said it would create an environment that encourages professional development and stability, adding that the policy seeks to retain the best talent within Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

