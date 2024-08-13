Seven ministers and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu briefed the National Council of States on Tuesday at their meeting in Abuja.

Two former presidents, Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan, attended the meeting in person while other former presidents attended virtually, solid minerals minister Dele Alake told journalists after the meeting. Many state governors were also at the meeting.

“And he (Mr Ribadu) did inform the Council of State about the pre-, during and post-event of the last protests, which I do not call a protest. I call a movement to effect a change of regime by force, which was also resisted,” Mr Alake said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the #EndBadGovernance protests across the country during which thousands of young Nigerians marched to protest government policies. The protest turned violent in some states and led to about 22 deaths.

Also speaking, finance minister Wale Edun said he briefed the council “on the economy” and updated “them on how far progress had been made in terms of the macroeconomic policies being followed under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“And these policies are anchored in his eight priority areas and the results to date have been very encouraging,” he said.

Details later…

