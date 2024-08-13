Former Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan are attending the Council of State meeting at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.
Former Head of State Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar are reportedly attending the meeting virtually.
Most of the 36 State governors are physically present at the meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu.
The meeting, which commenced at noon at the Council Chambers of the Villa, is the first since President Tinubu assumed office in May last year.
|
Mr Buhari has been visiting the seat of power since he left office on 29 May.
It is not clear what the agenda of the meeting is. However, there are indications that it will discuss the state of the economy and the recent protest against hunger and hardship.
The council met last on 10 February last year ahead of the general elections.
Details later…
