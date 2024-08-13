Former Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan are attending the Council of State meeting at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

Former Head of State Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar are reportedly attending the meeting virtually.

Most of the 36 State governors are physically present at the meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu.

The meeting, which commenced at noon at the Council Chambers of the Villa, is the first since President Tinubu assumed office in May last year.

Mr Buhari has been visiting the seat of power since he left office on 29 May.

It is not clear what the agenda of the meeting is. However, there are indications that it will discuss the state of the economy and the recent protest against hunger and hardship.

The council met last on 10 February last year ahead of the general elections.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

