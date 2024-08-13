The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja has extended its order restricting participants in the #EndBadGovernance protest to the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, also known as the National Stadium.

The judge, Sylvanus Oriji, gave the order following an application by by Ogwu Onoja, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the lawyer representing the Minister of the FCT.

At the resumed hearing, none of the 12 defendants appeared in court and none of them was represented by a lawyer.

The defendants sued in the suit are Omoyele Sowore, Damilare Adenola, Adama Ukpabi, Tosin Harsogba, persons unknown, Inspector General IG of Police, Commissioner of Police.

Others are Director General of the State Security Service, Director General, Nigeria Civil Defense Corps, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air staff, Chief of Naval Staff as 1st to 12th respondents.

On Tuesday, the FCT Minister, through his lawyer, drew the attention of the judge to a statement issued by one Damilare Adenola threatening that the nationwide protests might be extended beyond the initial 10 days.

The protest, aimed at pressuring the federal government to address the economic hardship and other governance problems in the country, was held in many parts of the country from 1 to 10 August.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Onoja argued that, since the defendants were not in court and no one knows their next plan of action, “it would be in order to extend the order to ensure that peace of the FCT was not unjustly disrupted.”

In a brief ruling, the judge granted the request and affirmed that the order of 31 July remained valid and in force.

Mr Oriji further ordered that the defendants should be served with the hearing notice before the next adjourned date.

He subsequently adjourned until 22 August for hearing of the motion on notice.

In his ruling on 31 July, Mr Oriji, recognised the rights of the protesters to embark on the protest, however restricted them to the stadium in view of the fears expressed by the minister.

“In the light of the above, the court considers it appropriate and expedient to grant an order under the omnibus or general prayer to ensure that the rights of the protesters are guaranteed,” the judge had ruled/

He added that the protest should not trample on the rights of other citizens to move about.

He also said protesters must ensure that that properties and other public facilities were not destroyed.

He therefore ordered the 1st to 5th respondents to “use the Moshood Abiola Stadium” only for the protest.

Meanwhile, there were reports during the protest in Abuja of the police and the operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) firing live ammunition at peaceful protesters and journalists at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, despite being the protest venue designated by the court.

Instances of harassment of protesters and journalists at both the stadium and other parts of the capital city were rife during the protests.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

