The federal government has given the first batch of allottees of the National Housing Programme (NHP) eight weeks to complete their payments or forfeit their allocations.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Marcus Ogunbiyi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

In a statement signed by Salisu Haiba, the director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry, Mr Ogunbiyi stressed that if the qualified subscribers failed to meet the eight-week grace period, their allocations would be revoked.

Mr Ogunbiyi recalled that the issuance of the first batch offer of provisional allocation to the outright subscribers of houses under the NHP began in April.

He said the issuance was a sequel to the review of the conditions and procedures for the sale of the houses under the NHP, which was conveyed to the allottees on 29 December 2023 via a circular with reference number DPBH/645/1/43.

“A number of Outright Payment Subscribers have completed their payments, while some have started making deposit payments, but yet to complete their payments,”

“By this information, the Ministry is informing all the first batch outright subscribers who are yet to complete their payments for the houses offered them, a grace of eight weeks.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“They are advised to complete all payments within that time. Any subscriber who fails to complete payment within the eight weeks grace period will have the offer revoked,” he said

Mr Ogunbiyi reminded the subscribers that the initial validity period for the completion of all payments was 90 days.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ministry received a total of 8,925 applications, comprising 1294 outright payments, 2408 Mortgages, and 2184 rent-to-own.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

