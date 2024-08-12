President Bola Tinubu has lauded Rena Wakama, D’Tigress’ coach, on her recognition as the best coach of women’s basketball at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

He stated that the recognition of Wakama, 32, by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), further accented her well-established leadership qualities and dedication to excellence.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the president commended the team, the coach, and all those who contributed to the unprecedented feat at the Olympics.

He enjoined them not to relent or become crestfallen but to remain resilient and determined for greatness.

President Tinubu affirmed that winning trophies and medals was the ultimate goal in competitive sports.

But he said nothing trumped the place of good sportsmanship, discipline, and sacrifice shown by all those who held the Nigerian flag at the Olympic Games.

The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, became the first African basketball team to play in the quarter-finals at the Olympic Games.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The president thanked the Nigerian contingent and wished them success in their respective endeavours.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

