Akpabio accuses the Ogoni people of stalling the East-West Road project

The week began with a report on a controversial statement by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, blaming the Ogoni people of Rivers State for the non-completion of the East-West Road project.

Mr Akpabio said he had secured N75 billion to complete the project when he was the minister of Niger Delta Affairs but that the Ogoni people told the then President Muhammadu Buhari to transfer the road contract to the Ministry of Works and Housing, in apparent show of lack of confidence in his capacity to deliver the project.

We also reported that the Niger Delta Development Commission has launched a Youth Internship Scheme aimed at equipping youths in the region with skills to become entrepreneurs and employable.

The Commission urged youths in the region to register for its N6 billion training scheme, where N50,000 grants would be paid to each of the youths for 12 months. Ten thousand youths are expected to participate in the scheme.

Akwa Ibom’s N519 billion revenue

Within the week, we reported how the Akwa Ibom State Government recorded a revenue leap in the second quarter of 2024. Within the period, the statutory revenue jumped from N132.9 billion in the first quarter to N241.5 billion in the second quarter, while the state’s independent revenue dipped from N22 billion in the first quarter to N9.5 billion in the second quarter.

Akwa Ibom recorded a total revenue inflow of N519 billion within the first half of the year.

Criminals hijacking protest in Rivers

The police in Rivers State during the week expressed concerns over the security situation in the state in the wake of #EndBadGovernance protest, saying the protest had been turned into criminal activities, with hoodlums harassing residents.

The police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, on Wednesday, said hoodlums hijacked the protest, disrupting traffic and forcing motorists to attach leaves on vehicles, apparently as a show of solidarity.

Meanwhile, the police in the state dispelled rumours that #EndBadGovernance protesters attacked the residence of former Governor Nyesom Wike, now the minister of FCT.

The police further said that another property, Hyper City Mall, belonging to the minister, was not attacked. The protesters only marched past and did not go near the properties because of the presence of security operatives.

NYSC declares state coordinator, driver missing

It was a sad note in the region on Wednesday as the National Youth Service Corps declared two of its staff members, the Akwa Ibom State coordinator, Okun Christopher, and his driver, Daniel Asibong, missing.

NYSC said the duo were abducted while travelling from Akwa Ibom to Delta State for an official assignment.

Meanwhile, in Delta State, gunmen on Friday released Joan Mrakpor, a former federal lawmaker from the state, after spending 11 days in captivity.

Mrs Mrakpor, a television evangelist and politician, was abducted at her church premises on 30 July by gunmen who killed two persons and injured several others during the attack.

In Bayelsa State, we reported how a wooden cargo boat with over 64 people onboard exploded on Wednesday, killing 20 people.

We also reported the passing of a Nigerian naval officer, Gideon Gwaza, who risked his life to save others.

Mr Gwaza died on Friday during an operation where 59 people were rescued from a dredging vessel working at Opobo field near Opobo River in Rivers State.

