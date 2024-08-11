The Senate has denied allocating new salaries and allowances for senators contrary to what is prescribed by the Revenue Mobilisation Fiscal Allocation Commission, the body authorised by law to prepare public officers’ remunerations.

It also denied receiving incentives from the presidency, as claimed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo when he hosted some members of the House of Representatives in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, issued the denial in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Adaramodu said the lawmakers received only the salaries and allowances fixed by RMAFC.

“To straighten the records, the Senate receives only the salary allocated constitutionally by the Revenue Mobilisation Fiscal Allocation Commission. We challenge anyone who is privileged, either in qualified or absolute position to bring forth any contrary fact,” he said.

Running cost

Nigerian law on salaries and allowances of public office holders covers salaries and allowances but leaves out the running cost.

The law is titled, “Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc.) (Amendments) Act, 2008”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Over the years, federal lawmakers have confirmed receiving running costs for their various offices despite receiving monthly salaries and allowances.

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central senator, once confirmed that he and his colleagues collected N13.5 million monthly as “running cost,” in addition to their N750,000 monthly consolidated salary and allowances.

When the comment attracted controversy, RMAFC could not deny it but specifically stated that only the National Assembly Service Commission could provide details of the running costs enjoyed by the senators.

In the statement, Mr Adaramodu did not say anything about the running cost of the senators nor mentioned any figure as an allowance for the lawmakers.

Senators’ emoluments

A senator is entitled to over N1 million monthly salary and allowance as prescribed by the RMAFC package.

RMAFC spokesperson Ibrahim Mohammed recently said the total monthly entitlement of each senator as salary and allowances is about N1 million (N1,063,860).

Mr Mohammed said this comprised the basic salary of N168,866, motor vehicle fueling and maintenance allowance of N126,650.00, personal assistant pay of N42,216.66, domestic staff 126,650.00 and entertainment, N50,660.00.

Other benefits include: utilities, N50,660.00; newspapers/periodicals N25,330.00; wardrobe allowance, N42,216,66.00; house maintenance, N8,443.33.00 and constituency allowance, N422,166.66.

Senate cannot fix salaries

Mr Adaramodu said the Senate does not have the constitutional power to determine the salaries and allowances of its members other than what is contained in the RMAFC package.

“The senators or the National Assembly do not and cannot fix their salaries. Any suggestions contrary is uncharitable and satanic. It’s only an attempt to crucify the legislature by the centurions of political hypocrisy,” he said.

Constituency Projects

The Senate spokesperson also clarified that none of its members received incentives from the presidency. The N100 billion constituency projects funds were meant for projects, not the lawmakers’ personal use.

He said each lawmaker nominated the constituency projects, but contracting and payments were executed directly by relevant government agencies and ministries.

Mr Adaramodu also explained that projects facilitated in each constituency vary depending on the number of constituencies in each state.

“It’s pertinent to inform the unsuspecting public that no Senator has received any monetary patronage from the Presidency. The mischievously touted consistency projects are not for the legislators.

“They are only suggested and nominated by the legislators in accordance with the practice in other democracies worldwide while the executive arm awards the contracts to qualified contractors and ensures the implementation of the projects through its respective ministries and agencies. And the amount varies depending on the number of constituencies in each state of the federation.

“It’s merely a contribution to the Federal budget to ensure that every nook and cranny of Nigeria feels Federal presence. We are actually in a season of political pontificating when irreverent scaremongering takes prominence,” he said.

The Senate spokesperson assured that the upper chamber’s leadership would not do anything to truncate the country’s development.

“The 10th Senate is a responsible and responsive chamber, hence would not do anything that can harm the economy and growth of Nigeria, it thus receives only what the relevant agency of government constitutionally allocates to it. And would never solicit for extra ludicrous perks from the other arms of government,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

