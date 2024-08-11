The Nigeria women’s basketball team coach, D’Tigress, Rena Wakama, has been named the best coach at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The International Basketball Federation( FIBA) made the announcement on Sunday as the Paris Olympic Games came to an end.

The recognition by FIBA is a testament to Wakama’s exceptional leadership and tactical prowess, which propelled Nigeria to unprecedented heights at the Olympic Games.

At 32, Wakama masterminded an incredible Nigerian run, leading D’Tigress to become the first African country to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Her team’s remarkable journey was marked by unforgettable victories over world number 3 Australia and world number 5 Canada.

Wakama’s coaching expertise and strategic brilliance were on full display as D’Tigress pushed the USA to the limit in the quarterfinals, ultimately bowing out after a gallant display.

This achievement is a landmark moment for Nigerian basketball and a proud milestone for African sports.

Wakama’s recognition as the best coach at Paris 2024 is a well-deserved honour, acknowledging her dedication, passion, and innovative approach to the game.

Many hope that while Wakama’s accomplishment inspires coaches and athletes across the continent, it will also pave the way for more female coaches who have often been relegated to the background.

Other awards

Meanwhile, FIBA also announced other award winners on Sunday, which include the MVP of the Women’s Basketball event won by A’ja Wilson, United States of America, while Jade Melbourne, Australia, won the Rising Star award.

Remarkably also, Nigeria’s Ezinne Kalu was named in the All-Second Team of Paris2024 Women’s Basketball.

Others on the team are Julie Vanloo, Belgium; Satou Sabally, Germany; Valeriane Ayayi, France; and Ezi Magbegor, Australia.

