The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has inaugurated a panel to investigate the allegation of sexual harassment against a professor in the institution’s Faculty of Arts.

The university announced the inauguration of the panel in a circular issued by the Secretary of the panel, B. D. Jonathan.

The panel, however, did not disclose the identity of the lecturer in the said circular obtained from the institution by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Saturday.

The panel urged members of staff and students with relevant information, or anybody that might have fallen victim to the lecturer’s escapades, to come forward and share with it.

According to the circular, the information will assist the committee in ensuring a thorough and fair investigation.

“Be assured that your identity will be protected, and all information will be treated with utmost confidentiality,” it added.

NAN learnt that the university resolved to set up the investigative panel after a graduate of the university took to social media to call out the lecture.

The alumna recounted how she allegedly suffered sexual harassment from the professor during her undergraduate days.

A suspended professor of law at the University of Calabar, Cyril Ndifon, is standing trial for alleged sexual harassment of his students.

