A senator whose livestock farm was looted during the recent national #EndBadGovernance protest in Nigeria says he has forgiven the looters despite the significant financial loss he recorded in the incident.

The lawmaker, Babangida Hussaini, represents Jigawa North-West District in the Senate.

Hoodlums posing as protesters attacked the home and farms of Mr Hussaini in the Kazaure senatorial district of the state. They reportedly looted livestock and farm produce estimated at hundreds of millions of naira.

They also attempted to burn down the lawmaker’s residence in Kazaure town but were thwarted by security agents.

The hoodlums invaded Mr Hussaini’s multi-purpose farm in Ka’el Gada town and Takwasa Farm along the Daura-Kazaure Road, stealing items, including assorted animals he imported for breeding.

“The hoodlums in their hundreds gained access to my farm at Gada despite efforts by security operatives to stop them. In the ensuing melee, they vandalised the farm, removed doors and windows, and carted away millions of naira worth of ostriches, animals and farm produce,” the senator stated.

But Mr Hussaini said he had taken the incident in his strides and would focus on his work as a lawmaker.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“I am not angry at what has happened to me personally, and I cannot be deterred or distracted from my legislative service contract with the people of Jigawa North West Senatorial District,” Mr Hussaini stated in a press statement he shared with PREMIUM TIMES.

“My thoughts and sympathies go to the people of my senatorial district, Jigawa State, and Nigerians whose lives were lost and property vandalised,” Mr Hussaini said in the statement, acknowledging the widespread suffering of the people in Nigeria’s harsh economic environment.

Despite the personal loss, Mr Hussaini said he remains steadfast in his commitment to his constituents.

“I remain resolute and committed to serving my people more than ever before,” he said, adding that he is determined to pursue effective legislation under the 10th National Assembly and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Mr Hussaini sent his sympathies to others affected by the criminality of hoodlums who hijacked the protest, as well as Governor Umar Namadi and the emirs of Hadejia, Kazaure, Gumel, Dutse, and Ringim. He called for dialogue and unity, urging, “We should give dialogue a chance for the betterment of Nigeria and our people.”

The senator’s farms were among the properties looted by miscreants on the first day of the protest.

The protest, which erupted as an expression of concern over the state of the nation, unfortunately, descended into violence and destruction in many parts of the country.

In Jigawa State, the protesters targeted public infrastructure and the properties and investments of notable public office holders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

