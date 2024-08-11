Victoria Idobo, a 2024 first class graduate of mathematics from the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, speaks with PREMIUM TIMES about the beauty of mathematics.

PT: Why did you choose mathematics?

IDOBO: I have always been a mathematics lover. I was intrigued by mathematics from a young age, I knew I wanted to study mathematics when I was in SS1. I just had this drive to know more. So basically, I liked it and wanted to know more about it.

PT: How would you address common misconceptions about mathematics?

IDOBO: The most common misconception about mathematics is that it is difficult, and I think this stems from the way everyone dreads mathematics more than any other subject. Mathematics is important, no doubt, but seeing it as this almighty, unconquerable, difficult subject does not help. Addressing this would be by letting students know that the thing about mathematics is mostly time. It demands your time. It needs you to be patient and practice often. If you do not understand it today, take a chill pill, ask questions. Most importantly, sleep, wake up, and try again.

PT: Looking at the future, what impact would mathematics create globally, and what role do you hope to play in that impact?

IDOBO: Mathematics has already been impacting the world. Technology that makes life easier for humans began with mathematics. I hope to contribute to its impact by going into research to assist in tackling real-world problems in healthcare and the like.

PT: What are your future plans and goals?

IDOBO: Well, I wouldn’t say I have it all planned out. I am still unsure about what direction to take. I mentioned that I plan to go into research. However, I recently discovered I also have a thing for programming. I might decide to switch to IT. Despite that, it is a known fact that an additional advantage of mathematics is that it opens up your mind and helps you think critically. Hence, if I switch to IT, which still aligns with my plans to contribute to solving real-world problems, my mathematical education, which has already provided me with the ability to think logically, would be of utmost benefit.

PT: You are a first class graduate. It’s expected that several work offers will come your way. If you had to choose between working in an oil company and being a lecturer, which would you go for?

IDOBO: That’s a question I have been dreading. I would choose to lecture. Lecturing would give me autonomous research opportunities.

PT: With a meager salary against the petro-dollars?

IDOBO: That’s the reason I was dreading this question. Money is sweet, but working in an oil company does not necessarily let me grow in the field of mathematics directly.

PT: Was there any particular mathematical challenge you faced while in school, and how were you able to overcome it?

IDOBO: I can’t think of a particularly challenging problem right now. However, whenever I encountered challenges while studying, I began by searching the internet for solutions (YouTube and other websites). If I still were not satisfied, I’d speak with the lecturer of the course.

PT: How do you balance academic rigour with social life?

IDOBO: I tried to allocate time for different aspects of my life. I spent school days solely on studies. During the holidays, I did other things that I enjoyed.

PT: What advice would you give to younger students who may find mathematics intimidating?

IDOBO: As I mentioned earlier, mathematics is about persistence. Aside from that, it is important to ask questions wherever you do not understand. If you’re not comfortable asking questions publicly, use the internet. There are many YouTubers who give very good understandable explanations. Also, many teachers are always happy to help. They like to see that a student is even trying. Meeting them after lessons could help.

