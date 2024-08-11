The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says it has not directed corps members to upgrade their accounts for payment of N70,000 minimum wage.

The NYSC said this in a statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Mr Megwa, the misleading information making the rounds on social media is absolute falsehood.

“Corps members, parents and members of the public should note that no directive has been received from any relevant sector of government responsible for wage matters.

“It is therefore impossible for the NYSC to issue any directive on such.

“Corps members already know the approved channel and mode of communication in the scheme and should, therefore, ignore the directive accordingly.

“The NYSC by this release, therefore, urges corps members to desist from allowing mischief makers to play on their intelligence,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Megwa also warned bloggers and social media influencers to stop issuing statements that concern the management of NYSC without authorisation.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

