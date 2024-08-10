The Nigerian government has disassociated itself from a purported debate purportedly being planned by an organisation – Creative Africa Initiative.
The Ministry of Education said in a statement by its spokesperson, Folasade Boriowo, that the organisation had issued forged letters using the ministry’s letterheads, proposing a debate on the topic: “Same-Sex Marriage Should be Legalised in Nigeria,” which has raised serious concerns.
“The letter in question features a reference number linked to the now-defunct Basic and Secondary Education Department, which ceased to exist since June 17, 2021. Additionally, the letterhead used in the forgery displays an outdated reference number, and the font appears to have been superimposed on old letterhead paper,” part of the statement reads.
PREMIUM TIMES couldn’t independently identify the group or organisation as of the time of filing this report.
|
However, Ms Boriowo told our reporter on the phone on Saturday afternoon that the letters printed on forged letter heads were circulated and sent to education commissioners across some states.
She said the education ministry has involved the security agencies including the State Security Services (SSS) to track down the individuals behind it.
The statement reads in part: “The Federal Ministry of Education categorically denies any involvement with the Creative Africa Initiative or the purported debate it seeks to promote.
“We urge all stakeholders to disregard the fake communication and await official announcements from the Ministry regarding future debates and other educational initiatives.”
Nigeria’s anti-gay marriage law
Nigeria currently has a 2014 law that outlaws same-sex marriage and anyone convicted under the law faces up to 14 years in jail.
The public show of same-sex intimate affection is also outlawed and offenders may be jailed for up to 10 years, according to the law.
READ ALSO: ‘Stop production of same-sex, pornographic films’- NFVCB warns filmmakers
“The proposed debate topic is highly sensitive and contrary to the cultural and religious values upheld by the majority of Nigerians, as well as to extant Nigerian laws. The Ministry emphasises that this debate could potentially disrupt public peace and societal norms, leading to unnecessary tension and division,” the statement added.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999