The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has condemned the killing of 16-year-old Isma’il Muhammed by a soldier during the #EndBadGovernance protest in Zaria, Kaduna State, on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Nigerian Army admitted that the boy was killed by one of its soldiers.

In a statement posted via its X handle on Friday, the NHRC described the incident as disturbing, while condemning the use of excessive force especially on minors.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Anthony Ojukwu, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, demanded “a thorough and transparent investigation into this incident and call for the soldier involved to be held accountable”.

He said the incident was “particularly troubling given the commission’s previous Advisory on the excesses of law enforcement agencies during the protests.”

Mr Ojukwu also urged security operatives to shun actions that undermine the fundamental human rights of Nigerians.

“The commission urges the authorities to take concrete measures to address the systemic issues leading to these violations and ensure that law enforcement agencies operate within the ambit of the law and respect human rights,” the commission said.

Isma’il was killed after he was shot by a soldier in Samaru, Zaria, on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Nigerian Army had claimed responsibility for the killing, saying the soldier had fired the shot to disperse some hoodlums during the anti-government protest against economic hardship in the country on Tuesday.

The statement said the soldier fired the shot to warn the hoodlums as they tried to attack the soldiers who, it said, were there in response to a distress call.

It said the soldier had been arrested and the deceased had been buried according to Islamic rites.

The NHRC sympathised with the deceased person’s family, while it expressed its commitment to ensuring the bereaved family and other victims of right abuses during the protest receive fair justice.

