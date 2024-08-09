In a thrilling finale at the Stade de France on Friday, 9 August, Germany’s Yemisi Ogunleye clinched the women’s shot put gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Her impressive throw of 20.00m secured a historic victory, marking Germany’s first win in the event since Astrid Kumbernuss in 1996.

Ogunleye’s triumph was met with jubilation as she proudly draped the German flag around her shoulders and rang the victory bell.

Born to a Nigerian father and German mother, Ogunleye’s remarkable performance came as a surprise to many.

New Zealand’s Maddison-Lee Wesche took silver with a throw of 19.86m, while China’s Song Jiayuan claimed bronze with a distance of 19.32m.

Wesche had initially seemed poised for victory, unleashing a personal best on her fifth attempt, but Ogunleye rose to the challenge with a perfect response.

Notably, Nigeria was not represented in the women’s shot put event, where Ogunleye secured gold.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

However, the country had representation in other throwing events, including the men’s shot put, where Chukwuebuka Enekwechi finished sixth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

