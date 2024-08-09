In a thrilling finale at the Stade de France on Friday, 9 August, Germany’s Yemisi Ogunleye clinched the women’s shot put gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Her impressive throw of 20.00m secured a historic victory, marking Germany’s first win in the event since Astrid Kumbernuss in 1996.
Ogunleye’s triumph was met with jubilation as she proudly draped the German flag around her shoulders and rang the victory bell.
Born to a Nigerian father and German mother, Ogunleye’s remarkable performance came as a surprise to many.
New Zealand’s Maddison-Lee Wesche took silver with a throw of 19.86m, while China’s Song Jiayuan claimed bronze with a distance of 19.32m.
Wesche had initially seemed poised for victory, unleashing a personal best on her fifth attempt, but Ogunleye rose to the challenge with a perfect response.
Notably, Nigeria was not represented in the women’s shot put event, where Ogunleye secured gold.
However, the country had representation in other throwing events, including the men’s shot put, where Chukwuebuka Enekwechi finished sixth.
