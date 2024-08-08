Staff members and officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have deserted their offices after operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) allegedly raided the congress’ national secretariat on Wednesday night.

NLC President Joe Ajaero had alleged that its “Pascal Bafyau Labour House” national secretariat in Abuja was invaded by armed security operatives both in uniform and mufti.

Mr Ajaero, in a message sent to the group WhatsApp platform of Labour correspondents, said the incident occurred at about 9 p.m.

“Comrades, armed security men, both in uniform and mufti, just invaded the Labour House in their numbers and were at the 10th Floor and 2nd Floor,” he stated.

Mr Ajaero also said the operatives ransacked books at a bookshop located in the building, carrying all the materials into their van, claiming that they were used to incite and organise the recent protest.

When PREMIUM TIMES visited the 10-storey building behind the Federal Ministry of Finance in the Central Business District (CBD) of Abuja on Thursday, it was observed that no staff member or official of the congress reported for work.

The congress’ offices on about three floors of the building, including those of the President and the general secretary on the 10th floor, were locked.

This newspaper learnt that the ransacked bookshop is owned by a foreign national engaged in photocopying and other publishing activities. However, it did not open for business today due to the incident.

The shelves of the bookshop and cartons scattered all over the floor during our visit.

It is speculated that the SSS operatives targeted the office because they were unable to locate the tenant at his residence.

In a telephone interview on Thursday, NLC General Secretary Emmanuel Ugboaja told PREMIUM TIMES that the security operatives came to the Labour House shortly after the NLC’s National Executive Council (NEC) on Wednesday.

Mr Ugboaja alleged that the 10th floor, where his office and that of the President are located, were the targets of the operatives.

“The 10th floor, where both the President and I have our offices, was targeted. The security officer was taken from there and forced to open an office on the 2nd floor that belongs to a tenant,” he stated.

He questioned the SSS’s motives, stating that the 10th floor is not associated with any individual.

“If they claim they were after a specific person, does the entire 10th floor belong to one individual? The security guard they held at gunpoint, who does he work for?” he asked.

When asked if he could confirm whether the NLC’s offices were specifically targeted, Mr Ugboaja said, “How would I know? They came at night after we had left.”

Mr Ugboaja added that the raid has left the NLC staff fearful of returning to work.

“Until the SSS clarifies their actions and assures us that the premises are safe, we won’t be going back,” he said.

In an earlier statement, NLC spokesperson Benson Upah said security operatives broke into the building on Wednesday night.

“They ransacked the bookshop, taking away hundreds of books and other publications,” the statement read.

Mr Upah denounced the action, saying, “The Nigeria Labour Congress condemns in its entirety this new low in security operations in Nigeria. Even in the dark days of military rule, NLC secretariats were never invaded and ransacked by security agents. Today is indeed a very sad day for our democracy.”

Another senior NLC official, who arrived at Labour House when this reporter visited, reiterated the congress’s stance, saying the attack was on their property.

“This building is ours. The attack was on our facility,” the official who requested anonymity, said.

SSS denies allegations of raid

The incident has raised serious concerns about the security of labour unions in Nigeria, with the NLC demanding an explanation from the SSS and a guarantee of safety for their members.

The SSS on Thursday refuted claims that its operatives invaded the NLC national headquarters.

In a brief statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the agency categorically denied any involvement in the alleged operation.

“Please kindly note that the Service (DSS) did not carry out any operation at the NLC office in Abuja,” the statement read.

