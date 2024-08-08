A wooden cargo boat, identified as ‘Godbless Dickson’, laden with cargo and over 64 passengers and crew, exploded and was engulfed with flames, leaving 20 dead in the waterways in Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt on Thursday that the tragic incident occurred on Wednesday along the Ezetu 1 community in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

Musa Mohammed, the police spokesperson in Bayelsa told NAN correspondent that 20 people have been so far confirmed dead, while rescue efforts by the Marine Police unit were still ongoing.

The ill-fated cargo boat, laden with farm produce from the rural settlement, was en route to Swali market in Yenagoa.

Ogoniba Ipigansi, chairperson of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Bayelsa Chapter, also confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with a NAN Correspondent on Thursday.

He said that a rescue team of the union, consisting of two speedboats, had been dispatched to the scene to assist the passengers on board.

Also, he said that the exact number of casualties was yet to be ascertained, as the rescue was still underway and several people on board were yet to be accounted for.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

A speedboat operator, Augustine Amayoro, who participated in rescue efforts, said he rescued 10 persons from the scene, leaving other passengers stranded in the nearby fishing camp.

NAN gathered that the wooden cargo boats were exempted from the state government’s ban on night navigation on waterways.

Because of the slow pace of navigation, the cargo boats set sail a day ahead of the targeted weekly market days of Thursdays when farm produce flood the Swali waterside in Yenagoa.

The chairperson of the Southern Ijaw, Target Segibo, who bemoaned the loss of 20 persons in the incident, described the disaster as regrettable.

He called for concerted efforts by stakeholders to strengthen safety regulations in the marine transport sector.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

