The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Muhammed, says his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will employ President Bola Tinubu as its campaign director come 2027 as the president’s policies are making him unpopular.

Mr Muhammed stated this at the flagging off of the PDP local government election campaign in the state at the Government House, Bauchi on Wednesday.

“There is hunger and anger. We have to address our problems of development. Unemployment is everywhere, our educational system is not working, and the new policies of the federal government are not working.

“They have to understand that. It’s their problem; it’s their programme that has caused all these problems. On your behalf, I am telling Mr President (Bola) Tinubu to change his policies because it’s not working.

“If he continues like this, in 2027, I will invite him to be our campaign director because everywhere would be PDP, and we are going to win because it’s self-inflicted injury,” the governor stated.

The governor also chided the federal government on the disbursement of palliatives and money sent to the state governors, saying that the amount the federal government is making is huge while the state is given a pittance.

“I have heard with regrettable attention some of the ministers of the federal government are saying that we have been given 70 trucks, given over N500 million, (but) how much is the federal government making? What have they done with it? Why should they bring a policy that is causing pain?” Mr Muhammed said.

The governor also blamed the naira devaluation of the Central Bank of Nigeria as the reason the existing minimum wage cannot purchase a bag of maize for the workers.

“Who brought hunger? Who brought suffering? Who brought abusing people? Who brought the protest? We know there is hunger. There is suffering.

“The salary doesn’t pay the bill. We pay salaries on time but it doesn’t buy a bag of maize. Who brought such a situation?” the governor asked as the gatherings jeered the president.

“He removed the fuel subsidy. He made N30,000 unable to buy a bag of maize. They are lying and deceiving that they give us money. But, the money/grant that increased has become useless courtesy of devaluation of naira,” the governor added.

On the #EndBadGovernance protests, Mr Muhammed said the PDP had heard the citizens’ grievances and said the federal government’s excuses are insufficient in addressing the public’s concerns.

“We have listened to you; we have some leadership lapses,” he stated, adding that the violence that erupted in Katagum Local Government Area was a communication gap.

He said the PDP was poised to grant local governments full autonomy before the Supreme Court ruling on the matter.

He said the state and local governments are interdependent for success.

