President Bola Tinubu has appointed governing councils for more tertiary institutions.

The affected institutions are six colleges of education and two specialised higher institutions. They are different from 13 universities and inter-university centres which were captured in the announcement of the governing councils earlier made on Wednesday by the presidency.

The appointments were announced in two separate statements signed by Mr Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Mr Tinubu had, earlier in June, appointed governing councils for federal tertiary institutions following an ultimatum issued by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

ASUU, at different forums, had listed the consequences of the government’s failure to appoint governing councils for the institutions, noting that the development had not only hampered the smooth administration of these institutions but also undermined their autonomy and enhanced corrupt practices.

New list

The new list contains colleges of education and aviation and maritime colleges.

Mr Ngelale’s statement noted that the president urged the new appointees to deploy their wealth of experience in developing the institutions.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“The President expects that the new members of the governing boards of these institutions will perform their functions effectively and creditably and within the ambits of their statutory responsibilities,” he wrote.

The institutions and the appointees are listed below:

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECHNICAL), YAURI, KEBBI STATE

(1) Ismaila Gadaka — Chairman

(2) Abdulhakeem Adegoke — Member

(3) Pam Ishaya — Member

(4) Abubakar Sadique Fakai — Member

(5) Zara Duamlong Usman — Member

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECHNICAL), ISU, EBONYI STATE

(1) Mohammed Sani Takori — Chairman

(2) Dauda Onipede — Member

(3) Victor Mela Danzaria — Member

(4) Solomon Ayuba — Member

(5) Mario Eno Owumi — Member

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ODUGBO, BENUE STATE

(1) Baba Alphonsus Homsuk — Chairman

(2) Kayode Ajiboye — Member

(3) Rex Ogbonna — Member

(4) Jude Ngaji — Member

(5) John Yada Viko — Member

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, JAMA’ARE, BAUCHI STATE

(1) Aisha Yelwa Ibrahim Tahir — Chairman

(2) Dorren Ikedi Udechukwu — Member

(3) Bar Brass Yaji — Member

(4) Mustapha Shehu — Member

(5) Joshua Oludare Adewale — Member

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, GIDAN MADI, SOKOTO

(1) Abdullahi Adamu — Chairman

(2) Olatunji Akinbiyi — Member

(3) Mohammed Adamu Malala — Member

(4) Saleh Musa Audu — Member

(5) Lami Ehi Oguogho — Member

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECHNICAL), BENIN CITY, EDO STATE

(1) Tukur Jikamshi — Chairman

(2) Abdullahi Adamu Loko — Member

(3) Asimiyu Alarape — Member

(4) Abubakar Abubakar Bello — Member

(5) Christopher Okaeben — Member

MARITIME ACADEMY OF NIGERIA, ORON, AKWA IBOM STATE

(1) Kehinde Akinola — Chairman

(2) Shehu Maigari Doguwa — Member

(3) Samuel Isichei — Member

(4) Faisal Lawal Halidu — Member

NIGERIAN COLLEGE OF AVIATION TECHNOLOGY, ZARIA, KADUNA STATE

(1) Anthony Manzo — Chairman

(2) Ngozi Okuoma — Member

(3) Durungunwa Abdulmalik — Member

(4) Biodun Taiwo — Member

(5) Florence Toyin Olorunfemi — Member

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

