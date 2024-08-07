Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for an extensive probe into all the killings associated with the #EndBadGovernance protests which began on 1 August.

The former Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate made the call via his X handle on Wednesday, in the aftermath of the Nigerian Army owning up to the shooting of a16-year-old boy by a soldier in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The boy, Ismail Mohammed, was gunned down by a soldier during the protest on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the incident happened in Samaru, a famous town in Zaria, Kaduna State, with the Nigerian Army confirming the development in a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu.

Mr Nwachukwu had said that the troops received a distress call about hoodlums gathering and burning tyres.

He said the troops tried to disperse the crowd when the situation went out of hand, forcing a soldier to fire a warning shot that claimed Ismail’s life.

Atiku reacts

Reacting, Atiku described it as a “tragic incident that resulted in the loss of a young protester’s life”, calling on authorities to launch an investigation into extrajudicial killings by soldiers and other security forces in a bid to enhance Nigeria’s democracy.

“I am heartened by the acknowledgement made by the Nigerian Army regarding the tragic incident that resulted in the loss of a young protester’s life. I also urge for thorough investigations into other instances of violence perpetrated by the military, police, and other security agencies during these protests, in the spirit of accountability.

“The decision to detain the soldier responsible for this unfortunate incident marks a commendable step towards accountability and preserving the rule of law.

“I have consistently advised the service chiefs and military commanders that the use of lethal force against peaceful protesters must not be authorized,” his reaction posted on X read.

Call for accountability

Atiku also commended the Nigerian Army for a swift arrest of the culprit, saying that it would go a long way in restoring accountability in the country.

“Upholding the principle of accountability is paramount, and the actions taken by the Nigerian Army in apprehending and, hopefully, prosecuting the soldier responsible for this incident align with this fundamental principle.

“Even amidst conflicts, it is crucial to adhere to rules of engagement. Soldiers should not be deployed to suppress civil rights protests,” he stressed.

The comment has garnered 147,000 views as of the time of filing this report.

Atiku’s earlier criticism of the use of lethal force security agencies against looters during the protests, which began on 1 August, drew the presidency’s attack late Tuesday.

The #EndBadGovernance protest

On 1 August, aggrieved Nigerians began the #EndBadGovernance protests, meant to run for 10 days, against bad governance, corruption and lack of accountability in government.

The protests were sparked by lack of sensitivity of public officers and the high costs of living resulting from President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, including removal of fuel subsidies and devaluation of the naira.

More than 20 persons have been killed by security forces during the protests in the northern part of the country, where hoodlums have looted stores under the pretext of participating in the demonstrations.

On Monday, this newspaper reported that the Kaduna State Government imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna and Zaria metropolis when the demonstrations turned violent.

