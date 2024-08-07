Global Rights, a human rights organisation, has called on the Nigerian government to respect citizens’ right to protest and desist from further aggravating protesters across the country.

The organisation made this known in a statement issued on Monday.

The group expressed concern over the plethora of human rights violations and abuses occasioned by the ongoing #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests, which began on 1 August.

Call to action

The organisation condemned what it described as the overzealousness of Nigerian law enforcement agents for allegedly unlawfully arresting and intimidating peaceful protesters, as well as their use of disproportionate force, including teargas and live ammunition, to disperse protesters in several states.

Global Rights also expressed concern over the use of hate speech and ethnic profiling during the protests, particularly against the Igbo ethnicity, and called on law enforcement agents to investigate and apprehend those responsible.

Furthermore, the organisation criticised the government’s restriction of internet access, which it described as a violation of citizens’ right to freedom of expression and information.

Global Rights urged the Nigerian government to address the underlying issues of insecurity and inflation driving the protests and to focus on protecting protesters’ rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

#EndBadGovernanceInNigeria

Nigerians took to the streets on Thursday to commence a 10-day nationwide protest, expressing their frustration over the country’s lingering economic hardship.

The “EndBadGovernanceInNigeria” protest is a nationwide movement in Nigeria, sparked by growing frustration and discontent among citizens over the country’s deteriorating socio-economic conditions, insecurity, and perceived poor leadership.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, has been grappling with numerous challenges, including a rising unemployment and poverty rate.

The country’s infrastructure and public services have also been deteriorating, leading to perceived government insensitivity and lack of accountability.

The protests, led by civil society organisations, youth groups, and opposition parties, aim to demand improved governance and leadership, accountability and transparency, economic reforms and job creation, enhanced security and protection of citizens, and respect for human rights and the rule of law.

The movement gained momentum on social media, with the hashtag #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria trending across platforms.

Attack on protesters

The protests, which began as peaceful demonstrations across Nigeria, with citizens gathering to demand improved living conditions, economic opportunities, and an end to corruption. However, the situation took a different turn as security operatives launched attacks on protesters in various parts of the country.

Reports indicate that security forces, including police and military personnel, used excessive force to disperse the crowds, resulting in injuries, arrests, and even fatalities. The attacks have been widely condemned by human rights groups and civil society organisations.

In Lagos, Abuja, and other cities, protesters were met with teargas, live ammunition, and physical assaults, leading to chaotic scenes and widespread panic.

The violence has raised concerns about the Nigerian government’s commitment to democratic principles and human rights.

Despite the initial peaceful nature of the protests, the actions of security operatives have escalated the situation, leading to further unrest and instability. The international community has been urged to take notice of the situation and to pressure the Nigerian government to respect the rights of its citizens.

