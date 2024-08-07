PRESIDENT TINUBU APPOINTS GOVERNING COUNCILS OF FEDERAL UNIVERSITIES AND INSTITUTIONS
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following Nigerians to the governing councils of these federal universities and tertiary institutions of learning:
NIGERIAN MARITIME UNIVERSITY, OKERENKOKO, DELTA STATE
(1) Temi Harriman — Chairman
(2) Adeola Adeogun — Member
|
(3) Benedict Aguele — Member
(4) Freeman Kasa — Member
(5) Babangida Alhassan Abdullahi — Member
NIGERIAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, ABUJA
(1) Rabe Mudi Bala — Chairman
(2) Mr. Akinola Fagbemi — Member
(3) Rakiatou Bagnou — Member
(4) Alwel Egwurugu — Member
(5) Femi Osabinu — Member
FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE, BASSAM-BIRI, BAYELSA
(1) Bram Baifa — Chairman
(2) Richard Odigbo — Member
(3) Yomi Johnson — Member
(4) Fatima Owuna — Member
(5) Christy Akpehuan Omoruyi — Member
FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES, KWALE, DELTA STATE
(1) Ahmadu Barau Banye Salisu — Chairman
(2) Aragbaye Oluwatosin Gbolagunte — Member
(3) Talba Bauchi — Member
(4) Akaninodo Kehinde Adekunle — Member
(5) Chibuike Ikenga — Member
FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, KATSINA STATE
(1) Habib Mohammed Ibrahim — Chairman
(2) Yau Aisha Abdulkadir — Member
(3) Shehu Kaka — Member
(4) Ibrahim Umar Abbah — Member
(5) Isijola Rasaki — Member
FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE, MUBI, ADAMAWA STATE
(1) Rukayyatu Abdulkareem Gurin — Chairman
(2) Peter Tanko Dogara — Member
(3) Amina Ibrahim Ndala — Member
(4) Owolabi Shamsideen Oseni — Member
(5) Olufemi Lawson — Member
ADMIRALTY UNIVERSITY, IBUSA, DELTA STATE
(1) Yusuf Mohammed — Chairman
(2) Sani Ndanusa — Member
(3) Abdul Oroh — Member
(4) Mary Okaba Agbo — Member
(5) Omasan Agbajoh — Member
THE NIGERIA FRENCH LANGUAGE VILLAGE, BADAGRY, LAGOS STATE
(1) Labiru Musa Kafur — Chairman
(2) Ibitoye Victor Philips — Member
(3) Bamgbose S — Member
(4) Musa Ayas — Member
(5) Ogenyi Okpokwu Emmanuel — Member
NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF NIGERIAN LANGUAGES, ABA, ABIA STATE
(1) Victor O. Ukaogo — Chairman
(2) Anjare Samuel — Member
(3) David Turuka Ismaila — Member
(4) Adimchinaka Onwukwe — Member
(5) Princess Ify Ugo Okoye — Member
NIGERIAN ARMY UNIVERSITY, BIU, BORNO STATE
(1) Awal Bawa Morike — Chairman
(2) Mohammed Bashir Umar — Member
(3) Monday Nanza — Member
(4) Mohammed Alhaji Audu — Member
(5) Sheriff Abdullahi — Member
FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCES, ABEOKUTA, OGUN STATE
(1) Usman Mohammed Shanawa — Chairman
(2) Kabiru Yahaya — Member
(3) Chinenye Love Moses — Member
(4) Uyiosasere Ekhosuehi — Member
(5) Joshua Oludare Adewale — Member
NIGERIA ARABIC LANGUAGE VILLAGE, GAMBORU NGALA, BORNO STATE
(1) Ahmed Wambai — Chairman
(2) Gazali Hamza Suleiman — Member
(3) Imam Alfa Rahaman — Member
(4) Isah Kwayami — Member
(5) Mohammed Ize Mamman — Member
NATIONAL MATHEMATICAL CENTRE, SHEDA, KWALI, FCT
(1) Edna Njoku — Chairman
(2) Kovie Andrew Epetutu — Member
(3) Oyinkasola Okewoye — Member
(4) Ibrahim Musa — Member
(5) Sarah Tukura — Member
The President expects that the new members of the governing boards of these institutions will perform their functions effectively and creditably and within the ambits of their statutory responsibilities.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999