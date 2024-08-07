The police in Rivers State, South-south Nigeria, have disclosed details of the alleged siege on the Port Harcourt residence of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, by the #EndBadGovernance protesters.

On Tuesday, the sixth day of the nationwide protest against economic hardship, the protesters reportedly besieged a mansion in Ada George in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area belonging to Mr Wike.

Mr Wike is a former governor of Rivers.

Punch newspaper reported that over 50 protesters targeted the mansion.

According to the newspaper, the protesters marched from Agip Junction and gathered in front of Mr Wike’s house, singing “Arise, O Compatriots,” the old national anthem.

They were, however, prevented from getting close to the house by the police, who formed a barrier around them.

The police armoured personnel carrier stationed in front of the mansion also prevented the protesters from moving closer, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

The police spokesperson in Rivers, Grace Iringe-Koko, dismissed reports that the protesters attacked Mr Wike’s residence.

“The protesters only marched past the building. The police ensured they remained on the other side of the road and did not confront them,” Mrs Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, said.

Some minutes later, the protesters left Mr Wike’s residence and continued marching forward. They caused a stir when they passed by a mall said to belong to the minister but could not get close to it because of the large number of police operatives.

The #EndBadGovernance protesters are demanding the restoration of petrol subsidies, among other things.

The protests have turned violent in some states.

