Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, has ordered an immediate investigation into the attack on News Central crew while reporting the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos.
He gave the directive after receiving an official complaint letter from the News Central team, led by the Managing Director, Kayode Akintemi, at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja.
The incident occurred on Monday, 6 August, at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park.
In a video seen on the X handle of News Central, the crew was seen reporting the situation of the #EndBadGovernance protest when a mob with sticks and weapons confronted them and asked them to leave.
While reporting, the male presenter in the video alleged that policemen stationed at the approved location of the protest ordered them to leave, making them relocate to the place where thugs attacked them.
According to a statement released on X by the Lagos State Command Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, Mr Fayoade instructed the investigating team to identify and prosecute those responsible for the attack.
“The Commissioner of Police @LagosPoliceNG, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has ordered an immediate investigation into this incident.
“He mandated the investigating team to fish out the miscreants and ensure their prosecution accordingly.
“He gave this directive today when the crew involved, led by News Central MD, @KayodeAkintemi, submitted an official complaint letter at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja,” the statement read.
The Commissioner’s directive came amid reports of several killings by security agents across the country.
The Lagos State Police Command has, however, assured the public that it will provide updates on the investigation as soon as possible.
The Command also reiterated its commitment to protecting the rights and safety of all citizens, including journalists.
