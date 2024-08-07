Following the recent disorder in a number of cities in the United Kingdom, British High Commissioner to Nigeria Richard Mongomery has assured the large diaspora population of Nigerians in the UK of their safety and security.

The British High Commissioner told the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, during a meeting in Abuja. The envoy said 12 towns in total were affected by *disorder*.

Mr Mongomery, however, assured the Nigerian community in the UK that the government is doing everything possible to restore calm and normalcy to the affected communities.

He stated that government has set up 60 special “courts” comprising of the UK Police and Legal operatives to look into the “criminal disorder.” The High Commissioner added that over 400 persons have been arrested in connection with the “disorder.”

He is optimistic that the UK system will sort things out very soon.

The British Envoy emphasised that the United Kingdom is home to people of different countries and races and will remain liberal to qualified persons to live, school and work in the UK.

He also emphasized that the UK will seek justice against those who incite these acts with hatred and disinformation online.

According to the High Commissioner, “We will not as a country accept discrimination or attacks against any community.”

Dr Mongomery equally informed that about 430,000 visa Applications by Nigerians were successful this year while advising visa applicants to apply by themselves and be circumspect of agents.

The NIDCOM Boss acknowledges that in the midst of “these issues” no Nigerian has died or “been” affected by the “disorder” so far. She stressed that NiDCOM is in touch with the Nigerian High Commission in London, the large diaspora groups and student groups and none have reported any casualties to date.

She applauded the UK Government for their timely interventions, particularly the arrests made so far.

While reminding Nigerians of the travel advisory issued by Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she advised Nigerians in the UK to stay safe and be cautious of their surroundings, particularly at this time.

Also present at the strategic meeting was the British Deputy High Commissioner Gill Lever, First Secretary Political Natalie Palmer, and some Staff Members of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NiDCOM).

