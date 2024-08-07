The presidency attacked on Tuesday former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his comment warning security agencies against using lethal force against looters and arsonists during the #EndBadGovernance protests.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, responded to Atiku in a statement shared via his X handle late on Tuesday.

Mr Onanuga described Atiku’s comment as absurd.

He said as a statesman, Atiku’s warning ought to be to the looting mob in Kaduna, Kano, Plateau and Jigawa states, who hijacked what was advertised by organisers as a peaceful protest.

He said the security forces had remained professional, even-handed, and observed every restraint in the face of extreme provocation by the rioters.

“We are surprised that Alhaji Atiku is still relying on section 40 of our constitution (as amended) to justify a protest that is now clearly a riot, a rampage in some parts of the country.

“Section 45 of the constitution says the right of assembly and the right of freedom of expression are not absolute.

“They can be abridged and fettered in the interest of public peace, public safety, law, and order,” said the presidential aide.

He said the service chiefs reiterated the rights of Nigerians to protest and gather freely.

“They, however, reinforced their constitutional duty, today, when they said they cannot sit by idly and watch hoodlums destroy the country and its democracy.

“The service chiefs and the officers and men of our security outfits should be commended for their patriotic duty to our country.

“As a supporter and enabler of the destructive ‘protests,’ Alhaji Atiku certainly wants the sinister protest to continue i spite of the red signals from the streets,” said Mr Onanuga.

He said a tweet that condoned the destruction of private and public property, and investments of citizens was unbecoming of a former vice president.

He said Atiku ought to have risen above the sentiment he expressed and put the country’s stability ahead of whatever advantages he hoped to reap from the insurrection on the streets.

“We encourage Alhaji Atiku to borrow a leaf from opposition figures in the United Kingdom, who have rallied behind the government to condemn the ongoing riots in the UK.

“They called for the arrest and prosecution of those behind the wanton destruction of public and private assets.

“Such nationalistic temperament as displayed by opposition figures like Rishi Sunak, the immediate-past Prime Minister of UK is expected of Alhaji Atiku,” said Mr Onanuga.

