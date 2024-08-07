Thirty EndBadGovernance protesters arrested in Katsina have been released on bail following the intervention of their lawyers.

The police in Katsina had on Thursday arrested 64 suspects for looting and vandalism during the protest.

The police spokesperson in Katsina, Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed the arrests in an interview with Channels Television on Saturday.

The suspects were subsequently arraigned before several magistrates in the state on Monday.

A lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, in a post on X, said 30 of the 64 arrested protesters arraigned before magistrate courts in Katsina have been granted bail.

He said his lawyers are perfecting the bail of the remaining protesters who were remanded in prison.

“Our team of pro bono lawyers under the auspices of LAWYERS FOR RULE OF LAW AND HUMAN RIGHTS led by MM Lawal, Esq. and DD Sani, Esq. represented the protesters in Katsina.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“30 of the protesters have been granted bail, and most of the 30 have already regained their freedom. We’re still perfecting bail for the remaining”, Mr Effiong wrote.

He said the other 34 protesters were in a correctional centre because they were charged with offences only bailable at the high court.

“Our team is taking steps to apply for their bail at the High Court.

“We will continue to do all we can to offer representation to protesters across the country,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

