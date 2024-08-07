President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following Nigerians as federal commissioners of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC):
(1) Mrs. Linda Nkechi Oti — Abia
(2) Mr. Akpan Imo Effiong — Akwa Ibom
(3) Mr. Enefe Ekene — Anambra
(4) Professor Steve Ugba — Benue
(5) Chief Eyonsa — Cross-River
(6) Aruviere Egharhevwe — Delta
(7) Nduka Henry Awuregu — Ebonyi
(8) Mr. Victor Eboigbe — Edo
(9) Honourable Wumi Ogunlola — Ekiti
(10) Honourable Ozo Obumreme Obodougo — Enugu
(11) Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Mashi — Katsina
(12) Honourable Adamu Fanda — Kano
(13) Dr. Kunle Wright — Lagos
(14) Mr. Aliyu Almakura Abdulkadir — Nasarawa
(15) Mr. Bako Shetima — Niger
(16) Mr. Samuel Durojaye — Ogun
(17) Mr. Nathaniel Adejutelegan — Ondo
(18) Honourable Saad Bello Ibrahim — Plateau
(19) Mr. Modu-Aji Juluri — Yobe
(20) Alhaji Bello Rabiu Garba — Zamfara
(21) Mr. Mohammed Kabeer Usman — Gombe
The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate.
The president expects the new federal commissioners to demonstrate absolute fidelity to the nation in the discharge of their duties.
Chief Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
August 6, 2024
