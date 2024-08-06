Claim: An Instagram user claimed that a boiled mixture of ginger and cinnamon can serve as a form of contraceptive for unwanted pregnancy.

Verdict: Insufficient evidence. Experts reveal that while these spices are used in traditional practices, more rigorous clinical trials and peer-reviewed studies are needed to validate their effectiveness. Therefore, their potency and reliability still need to be proven.

Cinnamon, also known as “Cinnamomum,” is a popular sweet spice obtained from tree bark. It is renowned for its culinary and medicinal uses.

Cinnamon trees’ leaves, roots, flowers, and fruits have historically been used in culinary practices and medicinal purposes.

They are known for improving blood sugar control, providing antioxidants, managing cholesterol levels, supporting heart health, potentially enhancing cognitive function, and protecting against neurodegenerative diseases.

If taken in large quantities, it may stress the liver and potentially lead to liver damage over time.

Ginger, scientifically known as “Zingiber officinale,” is a spicy, aromatic root used in cooking. It has a longstanding history as a traditional remedy in folk medicine, widely utilised to treat various ailments.

It is used for culinary and medicinal purposes for its spicy flavour and health benefits, including alleviating nausea, aiding digestion, reducing inflammation, boosting immunity, and potentially improving blood sugar levels and heart health.

An Instagram user, Joyetor, said consuming a boiled mixture of ginger and cinnamon will certainly prevent pregnancy.

“If you are looking for a safe, 100 per cent side effect-free method of preventing pregnancy at home, consider this recipe: boil ginger and cinnamon in water, let it steep for 20 minutes and drink the mixture twice a day around the time you plan to have sexual intercourse,” the user said.

As of 10 July, the claim had gained 5,276 likes, 565 comments, and 2,603 shares since the post.

Others react

Tiaramen_essentials said, “Joygiver with the ogbonge tips, definitely trying this.”

Another follower, ebony_blog2, commented, “Aww my esan sis thanks so much for this make I save this video for the future.”

Given the claim’s potential impact on public health, DUBAWA initiated a fact check to verify its accuracy.

Verification

A study evaluating a comprehensive review of plants used as contraceptives revealed that the powder of ginger has abortifacient properties, meaning that it can induce abortion and has been traditionally used for such purposes in some cultures.

It mentions further that Zingiber roseum, another species of ginger, is noted for its anti-implantation activity, which suggests a contraceptive effect by preventing the implantation of an embryo.

However, the article does not provide detailed experimental data or clinical trials to confirm the efficacy and safety of ginger as a contraceptive.

The publication emphasises the need for further research to explore the full potential and safety of herbal contraceptives, including those derived from ginger, for reliable fertility control.

Another article noted that cinnamon is traditionally believed to stimulate the uterus and potentially lead to miscarriage, though it is not an immediate solution for abortion.

It further notes that for those seeking to avoid pregnancy, consuming cinnamon tea is recommended by adding it to boiled water and drinking it on an empty stomach. The article, however, mentions that this method is not an instant solution for abortion.

Experts’ opinions

In an interview, Qudus Lawal, a gynaecologist at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State, explained to DUBAWA that there is no scientific basis that boiling ginger and cinnamon and drinking the mixture can serve as a contraceptive.

Mr Lawal said: “Contraception is a very serious matter, and for any agent to be considered a contraceptive, it must undergo rigorous clinical trials to prove its efficacy and safety.

“Neither ginger nor cinnamon possesses the necessary properties to qualify as a contraceptive, and relying on them for such purposes is both ineffective and potentially harmful.”

He outlined various medically approved contraceptive methods, including hormonal contraceptives (such as pills, patches, and injections), barrier methods (such as condoms and diaphragms) and natural methods (such as withdrawal and fertility awareness).

Another gynaecologist, Henry Iwunze, who works at Simone Hospital in Aba, told DUBAWA, “The use of ginger and cinnamon as a contraceptive is rooted in traditional practices. Historically, these methods have been used in various cultures and may have anecdotal support.”

However, he noted that while herbal medicine may hold that ginger and cinnamon have contraceptive properties, these claims have not undergone rigorous scientific testing or clinical trials to ensure their safety and efficacy. “Without such evidence, we cannot recommend their use as a reliable contraceptive within the medical community.”

Mr Iwunze concluded that as a medical professional, “I must adhere to evidence-based practices. Outside of my professional capacity, I acknowledge that some traditional methods are valued in various cultures. However, I would advise caution and recommend consulting with a healthcare provider for reliable contraceptive methods.”

Conclusion

While ginger and cinnamon have been used historically in traditional medicine for various purposes, including as contraceptives, there is insufficient evidence to support their efficacy.

