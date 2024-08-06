US Vice President and presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, Kamala Harris, on Tuesday announced her running mate for November’s presidential elections.
Ms Harris announced Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota, as her vice presidential nominee.
“I am proud to announce that I’ve asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate. As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he’s delivered for working families like his. It’s great to have him on the team,” she wrote in a post on X.
In an acceptance post made on X, Mr Walz described his nomination as the honour of a lifetime. “I’m all in,” he said, adding that “Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school. So, let’s get this done, folks!”
|
READ ALSO: UK Riots: Be careful, Nigerian govt advises citizens
The duo are expected to appear at a campaign event in Philadelphia later today.
Ms Harris emerged as the frontrunner to be the Democratic Party’s candidate after President Joe Biden stepped down from the race and endorsed her.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999