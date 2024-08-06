US Vice President and presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, Kamala Harris, on Tuesday announced her running mate for November’s presidential elections.

Ms Harris announced Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota, as her vice presidential nominee.

“I am proud to announce that I’ve asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate. As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he’s delivered for working families like his. It’s great to have him on the team,” she wrote in a post on X.

In an acceptance post made on X, Mr Walz described his nomination as the honour of a lifetime. “I’m all in,” he said, adding that “Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school. So, let’s get this done, folks!”

The duo are expected to appear at a campaign event in Philadelphia later today.

Ms Harris emerged as the frontrunner to be the Democratic Party’s candidate after President Joe Biden stepped down from the race and endorsed her.

