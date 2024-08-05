The leadership of the House of Representatives has dissolved an ad hoc committee investigating Nigeria’s petroleum downstream sector.

The committee, comprising the House Committees on Downstream and Midstream, was relieved of its responsibility on Monday in a statement by the spokesperson for the House, Akin Rotimi (APC, Ekiti).

The panel was mandated to investigate the importation of adulterated petroleum products, the non-availability of crude oil for domestic refineries, and other critical energy security issues.

Mr Rotimi said the decision to sack the panel was to “ensure the efficacy and independence of this investigation.”

He further stated that a new committee would be constituted and would “consist of honourable members selected for their expertise, competence, and integrity.”

Mr Rotimi did not explain why the House dissolved the committee.

However, the committee has been enmeshed in controversies, particularly regarding the investigation of the impasse between the Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDRA).

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the House resolved to investigate the impasse between the government and the Dangote Refinery and the alleged sabotage of the $19 billion refinery complex.

The lower chamber also called for suspending the Chief Executive Officer of the NMDPRA, Farouq Ahmed. The call for the removal of the GMD of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, has also grown significantly.

Messy affair over probe of NNPCL, NMDPRA

The probe of the two entities has divided the House between those calling for the sack of the two officers and those opposed to it.

Philip Agbese, the deputy spokesperson of the House, had called on President Bola Tinubu to sack Messrs Kyari and Ahmed due to the issues in the downstream petroleum sector. But another group, led by another member of the House, Billy Osawaru, has thrown its support behind the duo.

The pro-Kyari group held a press conference on Thursday at the National Assembly Complex, demanding that the committee investigate the matter without bias.

The lawmakers rejected the call to remove Messrs Kyari and Ahmed, describing it as “premature.” They said such discourse should occur after the conclusion of the investigation.

On Saturday, an advert was sponsored by Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, Chairman of the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and 117 other members on three major platforms calling for support for Messrs Ahmed and Kyari.

In the publication, the lawmakers urged Mr Tinubu to disregard the call for Mr Kyari’s sack or resignation.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that some lawmakers in the publication denied putting their names on the list. They said they were never contacted before the publication.

According to reports, some members who distanced themselves from the publication include Sesoo Ikpaher, Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Land Transport, Tochukwu Okere, and Toyin Fayinka.

PREMIUM TIMES could not reach Mrs Ibori-Suenu for comments as she did not respond to calls, and a text message was sent to her mobile telephone.

With the dissolution of the Ikenga Ugochinyere-led Committee, the pro-NNPC Limited faction appears to have won this struggle.

Controversial chair

The joint committee was headed by Mr Ugochinyere, who has a controversial reputation in the House.

Although a first-time lawmaker, the Imo lawmaker was appointed the Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) chairman after backing Abbas Tajudeen during the speakership election last year.

In the past year, Mr Ugochinyere has become very influential in the House, leading different interest groups in the lower chamber. He currently leads a group supporting Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State in the latter’s political battle with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

In February, he was able to lead a move against a report of an ad hoc committee that investigated the acquisition of the OVH assets by the NNPC Retails.

The committee, chaired by Abubakar Nalaraba, had presented a report, which was rejected by some close allies of Mr Ugochinyere, and the investigation was subsequently referred to the joint committee headed by the latter.

With the leadership’s decision, Mr Ugochinyere will not only preside over this and several other probes under the ad hoc committee, but he will also retain the headship of the standing committee on petroleum (downstream).

