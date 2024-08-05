It was a painful loss for Team Nigeria’s Blessing Oborodudu on Monday evening as she lost her semifinal encounter to Kyrgyzstan’s Meerim Zhumanazarova, who won 3-1 in the women’s 68kg event.
The 2020 Olympic Games silver medallist clashed heads with Zhumanazarova in the first half and this slowed her down in the second half of the match.
READ ALSO: Paris 2024: Favour Ofili makes History, qualifies for 200m final
She will return for the bronze medal bout on Tuesday against Pak Sol Gum of North Korea, who lost 10-0 to USA’s Amit Elor.
More to come…
|
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999