It was a painful loss for Team Nigeria’s Blessing Oborodudu on Monday evening as she lost her semifinal encounter to Kyrgyzstan’s Meerim Zhumanazarova, who won 3-1 in the women’s 68kg event.

The 2020 Olympic Games silver medallist clashed heads with Zhumanazarova in the first half and this slowed her down in the second half of the match.

She will return for the bronze medal bout on Tuesday against Pak Sol Gum of North Korea, who lost 10-0 to USA’s Amit Elor.

More to come…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

